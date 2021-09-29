You're likely familiar with spaghetti squash in its roasted or baked form, you may even have cooked the squash in your microwave, but if you are the owner of a pressure cooker such as an Instant Pot, you may want to know how to make Instant Pot spaghetti squash. After all, roasting the squash can take nearly an hour at which point you may still need to add it to a recipe like this casserole or these mini pizzas, to cook even more. Well, there's good news, you can cook spaghetti squash in your pressure cooker. In general, your pressure cooker gets things done much faster. Our Test Kitchen tried a couple different methods to find the one that works best so you can speed up the cooking time and not have to worry about your oven being on for an hour or more.