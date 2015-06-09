September Flavor of the Month: Blackberries
Plum-Berry Whole Wheat Tarts
Plums and blackberries bake together in a sturdy yet tender crust. Goat cheese crumbled on top adds tangy richness as it melts.
Peach and Blackberry Slaw
This fresh side is a cross between a salad and a slaw. Peaches and berries add a touch of sweetness to balance the tangy herb dressing.
Blackberry Swirl Pie
Use fresh or frozen blackberries to make this colorful cobbler-like pie. Sour cream adds a delightful tang to the sweet berry filling.
Grilled Berry Cobbler with Graham Cracker Topper
This luscious cobbler recipe makes the most of fresh raspberries, blackberries, and blueberries. Serve it with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.
Blackberry Salad with Creamy Feta
Fresh blackberries get a surprising twist with quick-pickled red onions, mint, and creamy feta.
Triple-Berry Cobbler
For an extraordinary ending to any meal, bring out bowls full of bubbling blueberries, raspberries, and blackberries set off with a sweet-and-spicy topper.
Watch! Flavorful Blackberry Bourbon Lemonade
Our lemonade cocktail is bursting with the flavors of blackberry and bourbon. See our simple steps for making this delicious drink.
Ricotta Mousse with Berries
Creamy ricotta cheese flavored with orange peel and orange liqueur is the perfect flavor contrast to a tart but sweet berry mixture.
Smoked Pork Chops with Onion-Blackberry Relish
For a mouth-watering main dish that's ready in less than half an hour, try this tantalizing pork chop recipe. Chipotle pepper tempers the sweetness of the berries and onions in the relish.
Coconut Fruit S'Mores
Customize these indoor s'mores by swapping the blackberries for your favorite fruits, such as strawberries, blueberries, or plum slices.
Chocolate-Berry Meringue
Elegant in its simplicity -- with billows of soft whipped cream, crunchy chocolate meringue, and succulent fresh berries -- this dessert is superb.
Fresh Fruit and Cream Tarts
Sinfully rich cream chilled in a pastry shell is topped with colorful berries to create this refreshing dessert. The tarts can be assembled and refrigerated up to four hours before serving.
Blackberry Sangria
This bright sangria, sweetened with blackberry syrup, will inspire guests to linger for one more glass.
Chocolate Harvest Cake
This moist pumpkin cake is covered in a chocolate glaze and topped with red grapes, blackberries, toasted hazelnuts, and shredded orange peel.
Roasted Pork with Blackberry Sauce
A rich and flavorful marinade, including blackberry preserves, dry white wine, fresh rosemary, and Dijon mustard, dresses up roasted pork tenderloin. Fresh green beans make a simple, healthy side dish.
Lemon-Blackberry Mini Tarts
Top the assembled tarts with a spoonful of fresh blackberries and a shiny glaze made from blackberry spreadable fruit and lemon juice. Garnish with fresh mint for a pop of color.
Sherry Almond Cake
Slicing into this sponge cake, you'll find a lovely surprise: a rich-hued berry filling nestled between two sherry-infused cake layers.
Lemon-Blackberry Pie
Pour luscious lemon filling over a layer of plump blackberries to create this delectable polka-dot pie.
Blackberry Strudel Cookies
Seedless blackberry jam mixed with coconut, walnuts, and currants fills these beautiful spiral cookies.
Chicken-Berry Salad
This healthful salad packs protein from chicken and lots of antioxidants from blackberries.
White Chocolate and Blackberry S'Mores
White chocolate, chocolate graham crackers, and blackberry jam come together in this sweet treat.