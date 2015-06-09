Recipes with Pumpkin Seeds
Pumpkin Tortilla Casserole with Chicken
Pumpkin and chicken make a killer combo in this mouthwatering Mexican-inspired recipe. Golden layers of pumpkin, tortillas, and melted cheese are topped with pepitas in this casserole.
Sopa de Pepitas (Pumpkin Seed Soup)
When the weather turns chilly, stay inside and curl up with a bowl of this pumpkin seed and navy bean soup. If you want to add some extra crunch, sprinkle more pepitas on top just before serving.
Seasoned Pepitas and Peanuts
Pepitas and peanuts are a match made in snack heaven, especially when sprinkled with brown sugar, chili powder, and a blend of spices. If you don't finish this snack mix as soon as you make it, you can store the leftovers in the freezer for up to 3 months.
Broccoli with Maple and Pepitas
Whether you need another side for Thanksgiving dinner or just want to add more veggies to your meal tonight, this is one broccoli dish even your pickiest eaters will devour. Sprinkle in pepitas and drizzle with vinegar and maple syrup for an extra tasty veggie side.
Southwest Kale Salad with Pepitas
Replace croutons with crunchy pepitas on this hearty dinner salad. Thanks to kale, turkey, carrots, and peppers, this is one salad that won't leave your stomach growling later.
Tomatillo Papadzules
Pepitas and tomatillos combine to create a savory sauce for this dish. Tortillas filled with red onion, egg, and your choice of habanero chile peppers or jalapenos are sure to spice up your dinnertime!
Kitchen Secret: Skip the cebollas encurtidas sauce and simply garnish with sliced egg or crumbled queso fresco to speed up the process.
Rosemary Roasted Nuts
A buttery glaze is all it takes to make this nutty mix dangerously delicious. Set it out to snack on, or store it in an airtight container for up to three days -- if it lasts that long!
Roasted Pumpkin, Arugula, and Dried Cherry Salad
The name says it all! There are no secrets in this bright and bountiful dish peppered with pumpkin seeds and tossed in a delightful balsamic vinegar and maple syrup dressing.
Pueblan Chicken with Pepita Mole
Pumpkin seeds play a part in the mole sauce drizzled over chicken breast in this recipe. Sprinkle extra seeds on top for an earthy addition to a spicy dish. The whole thing takes only 30 minutes from start to finish!
Pumpkin Spice Cheesecake with Sugared Pepitas
The sugar-coated pumpkin seeds on top are what set this pumpkin cheesecake apart. Whatever doesn't go on the cake can go into candy dishes for those who just can't wait until dessert is served.
Sikil Pak
A mix of ground pumpkin seeds and roasted vegetables makes up this scrumptious Mexican dip. Dig in using store-bought tortilla chips, or up the dinner ante and make your own!
Roasted Pork Tacos with Pumpkin Seed Sauce
These pork tacos are the perfect way to ease into using pumpkin seeds with a spicy pumpkin seed sauce over familiar tortillas and pick-your-own toppings.
Creamy Pumpkin Strudels
Flaky phyllo dough coated in sugary cinnamon surrounds a warm cream cheese-and-pumpkin-filled center. A sprinkle of pumpkin seeds adds to this recipe's aesthetic appeal.
Quinoa-Pumpkin Seed Granola
It takes mere minutes to get this superfood-packed snack in the oven. Low in sodium and high in nutrients, this granola recipe is delicious served over baked apple slices, with milk, or simply plain.
Roasted Pumpkin Guacamole
Give guacamole an infusion of fall flavor with yummy chunks of pumpkin as well as pumpkin seeds that add a delightful crunch to this side dish.
Cranberry-Pumpkin Scones with Sugared Pepitas
Sprinkle the tops of these buttery scones with pumpkin seeds to add texture and taste. Their earthy tones and light nutty flavor complement the citrus in the orange icing.
Pumpkin Pancakes
Start your day off with a few servings of pumpkin spice and everything nice! We couldn't think of a sweeter start to the day than these fall-flavor pancakes topped with pumpkin seeds.
Pumpkin-Shrimp Bruschetta
Toast pumpkin seeds in a skillet before adding them to the tops of these delightful pumpkin appetizers. Underneath you'll find an exotic mix of arugula, shrimp, pumpkin, goat cheese, and honey.
Baked Pumpkin Pudding
A warm and crumbly mix of brown sugar, butter, oats, and pumpkin seeds sits atop this creamy pudding. Feel free to add any extra pumpkin seeds to the top to get your full fall-flavor fix.
Shrimp Ceviche Tostada with Fennel and Grapefruit
Crisp tostada shells spread with avocado and piled high with juicy shrimp, sweet fennel, crisp red onion, and tangy grapefruit make for a meal low in fat and high in protein.