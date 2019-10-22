You can always count on piles of Pink Lady, Honeycrisp (when the season hits), Red Delicious, and Granny Smith apples to be well-stocked every grocery trip. But new apple varieties are released every year to upgrade our apple tarts, apple cakes, and apple butters—not to mention apple pie. If you want to mix up your fall baking or even just the apple you pack in your lunchbox every day, keep your eyes peeled for these new types of apples. In 2019, some of the highlights include apples that are slower to oxidize (aka turn brown), and crossovers that are part Honeycrisp. Here are the new apple varieties that we know of for 2019, so you can be on the lookout on your next grocery trip.