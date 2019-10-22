Take a Bite Out of the Four New Apples of 2019
If your home has fans of sweeter-than-usual apples, the new apple varieties for 2019 will be winners. They're hitting shelves now or coming soon, so keep an eye out.
You can always count on piles of Pink Lady, Honeycrisp (when the season hits), Red Delicious, and Granny Smith apples to be well-stocked every grocery trip. But new apple varieties are released every year to upgrade our apple tarts, apple cakes, and apple butters—not to mention apple pie. If you want to mix up your fall baking or even just the apple you pack in your lunchbox every day, keep your eyes peeled for these new types of apples. In 2019, some of the highlights include apples that are slower to oxidize (aka turn brown), and crossovers that are part Honeycrisp. Here are the new apple varieties that we know of for 2019, so you can be on the lookout on your next grocery trip.
We’ve been hearing a lot of buzz about Cosmic Crisp apples, and it sounds well-deserved. This new apple is a cross between Honeycrisp (we know how much you love these) and Enterprise apples. It's described as having a sweet and tart flavor with lots of juice. Another reason for the Cosmic Crisp buzz is that this apple is slower to oxidize and turn brown than other apples after it’s been sliced, which makes it a top choice for fruit platters and cheese boards, but we'd use them in Apple-Brown Butter Bars, too.
You may have seen Envy apples at the grocery store in past years, but they’ve recently had a revamp. Originally imported from New Zealand, this cross between Braeburn and Royal Gala apples is now grown on the west coast in Washington, so we can get faster and fresher fruit. You can use them in cooking or baking (we'd happily try them in this apple poke cake), but their crisp texture and sweetness are best appreciated raw for snacking.
Fresh from orchards in Washington state, crisp SugarBee apples should be arriving in grocery stores in limited supply this fall. Its name comes from its sugar-sweet flavor and its top pollinator, the honeybee. SugarBees are yet another apple derived from Honeycrisps, and they’re expected to become a favorite of raw apple snackers.
You’ll “rave” about this new apple variety thanks to its juiciness, crisp texture, and sweeter-than-most flavor. Like many other new varieties we’re seeing, Rave apples are a cross with Honeycrisp and another variety (MonArk in this case). Stick to snacking or marbled caramel apples for this apple—it doesn’t hold up well at high heat, so baking may turn it to mush.
Now that you know your way around the new apples coming this fall, it’s time to start adding a few to your grocery list and including them in your fall recipes. Putting a tasty twist on your best apple pie recipe could be as simple as trying out a new apple!
