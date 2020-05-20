This Trendy Hack Shows How to Juice a Lemon Without a Knife

I didn't have a skewer like the viral video, so I used tools I had on hand.

By Katlyn Moncada
May 20, 2020
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
Advertisement

Take a look in my fridge and (almost) 100% of the time, you'll find a stash of lemons and limes in the produce drawer. Whether it's for a savory pasta, hummus, or a tangy dessert, citrus is easily one of my favorite flavors to add brightness to a dish. Thanks to a TikTok video, there's a hack to easily juice a lemon by using a bamboo skewer. You know, those long toothpicks you use to grill kabobs? The hack has been around for a while, but the video by @johannawestbrook shows inserting and removing a skewer into the end of a lemon and (to her shock), easily squeezed juice from the fruit. This immediately led to several more users finding success in the hack, so I jumped at the chance to try it as well. Here's how it turned out.

Katlyn Moncada

I didn't have any wooden or reusable skewers handy, so I had to get creative. I ended up attempting the lemon hack with my trusty corkscrew and a chopstick. As long as you have something pointy and a little sharp, you'll be able to do this without a skewer. After giving my lemon a good roll to get those juices flowing, I gently pierced the blossom end (the end without the stem) with the tip of my corkscrew just enough to make room for my chopstick. I pushed the chopstick all the way in, but not enough to go through the other side. I flipped it over a jar and voilà, a seed-free stream of juice began flowing from the lemon! How much juice you get will depend on how ripe your lemon is, but I got about 2 Tbsp.

Related: I Tried the TikTok Hack to Keeping An Avocado From Going Brown—Here's What Happened

Katlyn Moncada

If you're a lemon lover like me, you probably always trust your lemon press ($12, Williams Sonoma) to keep the seeds out of your favorite citrus dishes. And while I love using that handy tool, sometimes my lemons are so juicy I end up losing a lot of precious juice on my board after cutting them in half. By using this easy hack, I didn't lose a single drop and it took hardly any time to accomplish. This is definitely a worthy hack that allows just a squeeze for your iced tea or water. Or you can utilize the whole thing (zest too!) for your homemade lemon curd, icebox pie, and creamy lemon chicken.

Comments

Be the first to comment!
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com