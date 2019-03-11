Bagged greens are some of the most delicate grocery items you might regularly buy. Because they go bad so quickly, and because there’s nothing really to be done with wet, slimy, limp salad greens, there are lots of tips floating around the internet about how to keep them fresh, the best way to store, and how to buy the best greens. Not all of those tips can be trusted.

A common tip is to look for bags that are deflated. The theory goes that bagged greens are initially sold with the air sucked out of them, and that as they decompose, the greens emit gas (true, they do emit carbon dioxide), puffing up the bag. While this might have been true once, modern salad bags are breathable thanks to modified atmospheric packaging (MAP), so that method won’t work to spot older bagged greens.

The key issues with bagged salad greens are freshness and water. The most basic way to keep your greens fresh is to simply not buy old ones, and not try to keep them around for more than a day or two (easier said than done, we know). Check the sell-by date, and grab the latest date you can find.

Water, though, that’s something we can deal with. Water is the enemy of salad longevity; it can host the bacteria that will eventually decompose your greens. So your first task, if you’re not planning on making a salad recipe from your your bagged greens within two days, is to get it out of that bag and get it dried.

Your best tool for drying greens is, the most popular tool designed for drying greens: a salad spinner. Once you’ve thoroughly spun your greens, leave them in the spinner for a minute. Take a paper towel (or cloth, if you want) and line a container of some sort. This could be an airtight plastic container, a glass Pyrex type, or even a reusable plastic bag (aka Ziploc bag). The most important thing is that you pick a container that seals completely. Once you’ve got your towel in your container, toss in your greens and store the whole thing in the crisper drawer of your refrigerator. If you want to keep the greens for more than five days or so, you’ll have to replace the towel.

