With as much potassium as a banana and more Vitamin C than an orange, kiwi is a healthy food you can eat alone or add to delicious kiwi recipes. Learn more about kiwi fruit benefits, how to cut a kiwi, and how to cook with kiwi below. We even answer the commonly asked question, "can you eat kiwi skin?"

Since soaring out of obscurity to become one of the world's most popular fruits, the kiwi is now an important American fruit, too. This means you'll find ripe kiwis in the produce section all year.

Kiwi Benefits

Kiwi nutrition facts can do all the talking when it comes to kiwi health benefits! One kiwi of 2-inch diameter contains the following:

42 calories

0 g fat

10 g carb

2 g fiber

6 g sugar

2 mg sodium

23 mg calcium

215 mg potassium

64 mg Vitamin C

1 mg Vitamin E

17 micrograms folate

At the above levels, 1 cup of kiwi is an excellent source of vitamins C and K and a significant source of folate and potassium. Kiwi calories for one cup are 110.

Preliminary research studies suggest that eating about two kiwifruits a day may help:

thin the blood and reduce blood clotting (similar to the effects of daily aspirin)

lower triglycerides (blood fats)

maintain regularity (even if eaten without the skin)

support your immune system

reduce inflammation

How to Buy Kiwi (When is a Kiwi Ripe?)

Ripe kiwi fruit should be firm (but not hard) with a sweet, floral aroma. The skin should be unbroken and the kiwi should give slightly to gentle pressure. Avoid mushy and soft kiwi.

Size doesn't matter—small kiwis taste the same as the larger fruit. Standard green or gold kiwis are about 2 to 3 inches long. The baby variety is only about an inch long.

How to Store Kiwi

If kiwi needs to ripen, leave kiwi at room temperature for 2 to 3 days or until it gives to gentle pressure.

Tip: To speed up ripening, place kiwi in a loosely sealed paper bag with an apple, banana, or pear and keep at room temperature until ripe.

Refrigerate ripe kiwi in your crisper drawer for 3 to 5 days. Leave it unwashed and unpeeled for longest shelf life.

How to Peel a Kiwi

The skin of a kiwi fruit is edible, but many people prefer to peel the fruit first.

To peel a kiwi, first wash with cold water, then cut kiwi ends off the fruit with a sharp knife. Then turn the kiwi upright and use the sharp knife or even a vegetable peeler to cut off the skin in long strips, following the curve of the fruit. Slice thinly to preserve many nutrients near the skin.

How to Peel Kiwi Another Way

Alternatively, after cutting off the ends of the kiwi with a sharp knife, you can run a teaspoon—bowl facing inward—under the skin and halfway down the length of the fruit to separate it. Turn fruit over and repeat from other end. Gently push the fruit through the loosened skin.

How to Eat Kiwi

Like most fruits, kiwi is excellent eaten raw. You've got several options for how to eat a kiwi:

Option 1: Cut the kiwi in half and scoop out fruit with a spoon.

Option 2: Slice the kiwi into slices (peeled or not).

Option 3: Cut the kiwi into whole quarters lengthwise (peeled or not).

Or bite into it whole (peeled or not), like an apple. Bonus points if you peeled your kiwi and you can keep it from slipping out of your fingers. We'd recommend keeping a napkin nearby.

Types of Kiwi Fruits

The three most popular types of kiwi are:

1. Green Kiwi: Its light brown fuzzy skin and year-round availability makes green kiwi the most recognizable. It has tiny edible black seeds and a tart-sweet flavor.

2. Gold Kiwi (or Golden Kiwi): Has golden yellow flesh with smooth, edible skin (similar to a pear). The flavor is tropical-sweet and mellow.

3. Baby Kiwi: Only available in early fall, baby kiwi is about the size of a grape. It has a more intense flavor and sweetness than the green kiwi.

Kiwi Recipes

