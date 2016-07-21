Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

No one will know your cranberry sauce came from a can if you dress it up a little. Follow our simple tips to learn how to improve canned cranberry sauce that will pair perfectly with that juicy turkey.

If canned cranberry sauce conjures images of a can-shape jelly blob sitting on a platter next to the Thanksgiving turkey, you're not alone. It's a nostalgic side dish for the holiday feast, sure, but it is actually delicious when added to sweet and savory dishes any time of the year. And while it's pretty easy to make cranberry sauce from scratch, you might prefer just grabbing canned cranberry sauce instead. Before you go serving up slices of the jellied sauce or just dumping whole canned berry sauce in a bowl, we've got a few ways to really improve canned cranberry sauce.

Cranberry Sauce Mix-Ins

Because cranberries have so much natural pectin, there's actually no gelatin involved in either the thick, jellied canned cranberry sauce or whole cranberry sauce. If using the thicker canned cranberry sauce, stir it with a wooden spoon to break it down or warm it up in a small saucepan ($16, Target) over medium-low heat. Stir-in one (or more) of the following add-ins to one can of whole or jellied cranberry sauce:

2 Tbsp. of orange juice plus 1 tsp. of finely grated orange peel

½ can of mandarin oranges

½ cup pineapple

½ tsp. cinnamon

½ cup chopped dried apricots

½ cup toasted pecans

2 Tbsp. Zinfandel Wine