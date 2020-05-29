How to Freeze Avocados So They'll Stay Perfectly Ripe for Later

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

If you've ever wondered if it's possible to toss your avocados in the freezer to use later, the answer is yes! Learn how to freeze avocados to maintain their nutrients and preserve them in what seems like a 4-minute window before they go bad.

Ever dig into your stash of fruit to grab some avocados but they were a little too brown and mushy? You're not alone. If you think your fruit will get too ripe before you can make that bowl of fresh guacamole or avocado toast, consider freezing your avocados. Ripe avocados are a nutritional powerhouse loaded with heart-healthy monosaturated fats and vitamins and minerals such as vitamins A, D, E, and magnesium. To reap the benefits avocados have to offer while they are at their peak ripeness, use these tips when freezing avocados.

How to Freeze Avocados in Halves or Quarters

Before you get started, make sure you're washing your hands for 20 seconds as recommended by the USDA.

Wash your avocados. (Yes, you really do need to wash them.) Carefully cut your avocado in half using a sharp knife ($16, Target). Remove the seed gently using a spoon. Just like a banana, peel the skin away from the fruit halves. You can also use a small spoon to scoop out the flesh. Slice into quarters (or leave them halved). Place into a resealable bag (removing as much air as possible) and freeze for up to one month. If desired, use the California Avocado Commission's tip of brushing your avocado slices or halves with lemon juice and wrapping in plastic wrap before placing in a resealable bag. Note: If you have a vacuum sealer ($70, Sur La Table), this would be a great way to seal those avocados before freezing.

How to Freeze Mashed Avocado

Mashing your avocado is another way to save your fruit that can also save space in your freezer. Instead of slicing and freezing, mash them with a squeeze of lemon before placing in a resealable bag and freezing flat. Use a potato masher ($13, Bed Bath & Beyond) or fork and feel free to make it creamy or leave the avocado chunky based on your preference. Or you can plan ahead for your next taco night and turn it into our freezer guacamole.