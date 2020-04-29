Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Tired of getting tiny bits of cauliflower all over the counter every time you try to create a healthy dish? We've got some easy tips on how to cut cauliflower into florets, steaks, and rice for all your favorite recipes featuring the trendy, low-carb vegetable.

Cauliflower used to be seen as a bland, mushy vegetable served as a side dish. No more! Not only is cauliflower a good low-carb option for all kinds of recipes, but it's also packed with healthy vitamins (B6, C, and K) and fiber. In fact, one cup of raw cauliflower will get you 77% of your daily vitamin C intake. Thanks to its versatility, you can eat the trendy cruciferous vegetable as a healthy alternative to rice, pizza crust, and even as hummus. Here are our tips on how to cut your next head of cauliflower with ease.

To start, make sure you've properly washed your cauliflower and torn off the outer leaves with your hands. Then, you'll need a large cutting board like this wooden one with grippers ($14.99, Bed Bath & Beyond) and a sharp chef's knife like this one ($64.95, Crate & Barrel).



How to Cut Cauliflower into Florets

Whether you're making plant-based buffalo wings or cutting cauliflower to eat with your veggie dip, you want to be able to cut cauliflower florets easily and without a mess.

Cut off the stem while firmly gripping the head of the cauliflower on its side. Cut the cauliflower head in half through the widest part. Remove the core by holding the cauliflower from the top and slicing firmly from the highest part of the core down until you reach your board. Break off florets with your hands. The pieces should give and break easily. You can break them down into smaller pieces as you like with your knife or hands.



How to Cut Cauliflower Steaks

Thick, roasted cauliflower steaks make for a pretty presentation for a vegetarian dinner option.

With the stem facing upward, remove the sides with your knife and save them for another use. Leaving the core intact, cut 1-inch thick slices from the center of the vegetable.



How to Make Cauliflower Rice

Once you learn how to rice cauliflower at home, you won't want to spend money on the pre-riced versions at the store. This is also the one time you can cut cauliflower and it's okay if some crumbly pieces get away since they're going to get pulverized into tiny bits with your food processor (like this KitchenAid 7-cup Food Processor, $79.99, Bed Bath & Beyond).

Cut into coarse pieces or florets. Place cauliflower pieces into your food processor. You don't want to overcrowd them, so you might need to do this in batches depending on the size of your appliance. Pulse the cauliflower until all the pieces are rice size.

If you don't have a food processor, you can also use a box grater to make cauliflower rice, just know it will take some extra time and muscle. Rather than cutting the cauliflower into small pieces, use larger florets or half of the cauliflower head to start.

Now that you know how to cut cauliflower all the ways, enjoy some florets in your next taco night. Enjoy the flavorful char with our delicious skillet-roasted cauliflower steaks served with delicious jalapeño creamed spinach. Or try creating your rice dishes with cauliflower as the low-carb swap.