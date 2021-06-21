The Best Hot Sauce Recipes to Put Your Pepper Surplus to Great Use

Ketchup and mustard used to be the nation's MVP condiments. But as Americans become more adventurous eaters, it's clear that many of us are ready to turn up the heat-and turn to hot sauce as a most-used topping. In fact, the hot sauce market is expected to grow by 5.3% to a whopping $5.8 billion by 2026, according to data from Expert Market Research. Sure, you can stock up on Cholula, Tabasco, or your favorite regional brand, but we think the best hot sauce is one you whip up in your own kitchen. Enter: These easy homemade hot sauce recipes, including jalapeño hot sauce recipes, habanero hot sauce recipes, and even fermented hot sauces-all of which make excellent food gifts (for yourself or others!) and can put a whole bunch of fresh peppers to delicious use.