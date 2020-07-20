6 Heirloom Melons to Pick Up at Your Local Farmers Market
These less common melons offer a few good reasons to shop your farmers market or to grow your own.
Enjoying a slice of juicy watermelon is the perfect sweet treat to go along with your summer picnic. But the varieties of melons go way beyond just watermelon and cantaloupe. Coming in all shapes and sizes, you can enjoy adorable mini watermelons for a personal snack or chop up an heirloom cantaloupe for a delicious summer salad. Here are six types of melons to keep an eye out for the next time you hit your local grocery store or farmers market. Or maybe you'll even be inspired to start growing some melons in your own garden.
A relatively recent hybrid, this light green melon tastes like honeydew with a squeeze of lemon juice. The citrus notes in this variety are excellent in our lemondrop melon and chile granita.
The compact plants bear personal-size fruit. If space is limited, this is the one to grow. Enjoy this super cute mini melon on its own with some sweet cream. Or simply sprinkle cubes with some salt to really enhance the flavor.
Aptly named, a galaxy of tiny stars and moons covers the dark green rind. The flesh ranges from magenta red to pink depending on the variety. Since it's basically like eating a super sweet watermelon, a moon and stars frozen margarita should definitely be on your next happy hour menu.
When mature, this softball-size French cantaloupe is highly fragrant. It has a gray-green rind and firm orange flesh. We think Charentais would be the perfect base for this cantaloupe-peach agua fresca.
This heirloom cantaloupe tolerates a wide range of weather extremes, is extra juicy, and has a strong aroma when ready for harvest. Consider this melon as an option for this easy triple-melon salad.
Mr. Tommy Apple of eastern Oregon has been providing the seeds for this heirloom gourmet cantaloupe since the ‘70s. The fruit is oblong and golden when ripe. For summer on a plate, serve up some slices with our refreshing mint vinaigrette.
