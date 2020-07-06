Gummy Berry Grapes Taste Just Like Your Favorite Childhood Candy

Step aside, cotton candy grapes! There's a new sweet grape we can't wait to try. Shoppers on Instagram recently discovered clamshells overflowing with vibrant Gummy Berry grapes at Trader Joe's, and many are claiming they taste just like the classic candy.

As it turns out, the variety has been around for a few years and is part of a dessert line of grapes, which also includes the popular cotton candy grapes, by Divine Flavor, a fruit and veggie distributor based in Arizona. But while they might look like your everyday red table grape, according to the growers, Gummy Berry grapes actually have a similar taste and texture to a strawberry-flavor gummy candy. "Its chewy texture along with its strawberry-like flavor makes it an eating experience like no other,” Divine Flavor fruit category manager Carlos Bon Jr. tells The Produce News.

Image zoom Courtesy of Divine Flavor

According to Divine Flavor, the Gummy Berry grape has a few key health benefits. Not only are they a great source of vitamin C, but they also stimulate and protect the immune system, and have a high water and fiber content to help regulate digestion. The grapes are only in season between May and June, which means they're being distributed now and won't be around for long. Instagrammers found them at Trader Joe's, but they've also been spotted at Sam's Club. You can use the company's product finder to see if they're available near you.