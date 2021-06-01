Banana Blossoms: The Trendy Plant-Based Seafood Substitute That Literally Grows On Trees

If you enjoy eating jackfruit like BBQ pulled pork, your mind is about to be blown by the next big plant-based meat alternative for fish: banana blossoms. This isn't a new ingredient by any means. Banana blossoms are a popular ingredient used in traditional Southeast Asian soups, stir-fries, and salads. Today, the banana blossom is predicted as one of Whole Food Market's top five plant-based trends for the summer. So why are banana blossoms about to become the go-to vegan "fish" ingredient? To start, the banana blossom flakes just like real fish once cooked (see vegan TikTok star Tabitha Brown make them!). Learn all about the trendy ingredient, how to use it, and where to find it.