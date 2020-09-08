11 Irresistible Recipes Featuring Acorn Squash as the Star Ingredient
The weather's starting to cool down, which means winter squash season is upon us! Shaped like an acorn (hence, the name), acorn squash is about to become your favorite vegetable of the season. Our Better Homes & Gardens Test Kitchen-approved recipes feature roasted acorn squash, stuffed acorn squash, and even acorn squash soup.
Warm Caramelized Acorn Squash and Onion Salad
Not all salads have to be cold. This warm salad is the perfect way to feature acorn squash in your first course. A bit of cayenne and maple syrup provide some sweet heat in this fall recipe.
Bulgur-Stuffed Acorn Squash
If zucchini boats are a summer dining staple for you, stuffed acorn squash is about to be your fall go-to. Here, the winter squash gets a healthy boost with whole-grain bulgur, which is packed with protein, fiber, and vitamin B.
Coconut Acorn Squash and Carrot Soup
Tender-roasted acorn squash meets creamy coconut milk in this blended soup recipe. Don't toss the seeds! Roast your squash seeds in the oven to top your bowl of soup (or to munch on later as a snack).
Maple-Roasted Acorn Squash
For a simple baked acorn squash recipe, you've got to try this five-ingredient recipe. Maple-roasted with a hint of cinnamon, it's an easy way to add a touch of fall to any meal. Add some orange zest for a bit of brightness.
Sausage- and Egg-Stuffed Acorn Squash
Sausage, eggs, and apples make up the delicious stuffing in this irresistible baked acorn squash recipe. It's a Paleo-friendly recipe perfect for breakfast or dinner. Line your baking pan with parchment paper or foil for easier cleanup.
Roasted Acorn Squash and Beet Salad
Root veggies like beets take on a much deeper flavor when roasted to perfection. When served with roasted acorn squash over mixed greens, this is one unforgettable salad. Bonus: this is an easy make-ahead recipe, so all you'll have to do is throw on the dressing come dinnertime.
Gluten-Free Wild Rice-Stuffed Acorn Squash with Cranberries and Pancetta
This gluten-free stuffed acorn squash recipe is like all your favorite dishes of Thanksgiving combined into one tasty dish. Fresh herbs, cranberries, and chewy rice really layer on the fall flavors.
Acorn Squash with Bacon-Chive Crumbs
Bacon-chive crumbs?! Now that's the kind of topping that will set your Thanksgiving sides apart from the rest. For this acorn squash recipe, slices are cooked in your slow cooker, meaning more oven room for pumpkin pies and roast turkey.
Chicken, Squash, and Parmesan Spaghetti
For a gourmet meal in a hurry, this 30-minute acorn squash and chicken pasta is a sure winner. A quick go in the microwave cooks the squash, while chicken tenderloins get nicely seared in a skillet. This easy acorn squash recipe would be equally delicious with purchased gnocchi instead of spaghetti.
Warm Indian-Spiced Acorn Squash Salad
If you haven't been stocking garam masala (a fragrant Indian spice blend of cinnamon, cumin, pepper, and more) in your pantry, you should definitely start now. Jeweled with pomegranate seeds, you'll want to make this warm-spiced acorn squash recipe all season long.
Brown Sugar-Chile Baked Acorn Squash
Don't let the chile keep you from trying this comforting acorn squash recipe. The brown sugar glaze provides a sweet balance to the heat coming from ancho chile pepper and crushed red pepper (which is optional, if you want to keep it mild).
