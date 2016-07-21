Toothpick Test Alternatives for Perfectly-Done Baked Goods

When testing to see if cakes are done, toothpicks are the go-to tool. For the classic cake toothpick test, you simply insert a wooden toothpick near the center of the cake. If the toothpick comes out clean, it’s done. Yes, the baking toothpick test is really that easy. Provided, of course, you have a toothpick at the ready. If you open your cupboard to find you've run out of the no-tech tool, we've got other options you can use to check your baked goods. Still, it's not a bad idea to add toothpicks to your shopping list.

Our Favorite Alternative to Toothpicks

If you’re in the middle of making, say your best-ever chocolate cake, and you don't have a toothpick to check cake doneness, a thin, sharp knife is our favorite work-around. Look at your knife set and find the one with the thinnest blade. Then, insert the blade into the center of the cake. If the knife comes out clean, it’s done. If batter or crumbs stick to the blade, let it bake a few minutes more and retest.

Other Ways Test Baked Goods Without a Toothpick

We know you've got a knife in your kitchen already, which is one reason it's our favorite alternative to toothpicks, but there are additional options.

Thin bamboo skewers. Wooden skewers like these ones ($1.99, Target) you might use for grilling, are a little thicker than toothpicks, but they’ll work just fine for a cake test.

Cake-testers. Yes, there is a tool specifically made for testing cakes. These metal picks, like this OXO one ($5, Sur la Table) work great as cake toothpick test alternative. Plus, you can wash and reuse them, so you’ll always have a toothpick alternative on hand.

What about the fork toothpick trick? Truth be told, most table forks have tines that are too close together to work as a good alternative to toothpicks. A better is choice is a carving fork, like this Cangshan carving fork ($54.95, Williams Sonoma). Thanks to the wide space between the two tines, you’ll be able to easily see any tell-tale crumbs or batter.

Beyond the Baking Toothpick Test

For some cake recipes, a toothpick test isn’t the best way to determine doneness. Be sure to read the recipe method closely to find out exactly what kind of doneness test to use.

For example, when baking a sponge cake or a chiffon cake, you can determine doneness by touching the top lightly with your finger. If the top springs back, the cake is done.

You’ll need no toothpick to test cake doneness when baking angel food cakes, either. Instead, an angel food cake is done when it turns a golden color and springs back when lightly touched.

The cake toothpick test has saved many of us from overbaking cakes; in fact, it remains the doneness test that our Test Kitchen uses most often. And yet, there’s a reason toothpicks are not on our list of essential baking tools every home cook needs: There are great alternatives to toothpicks that work just fine.