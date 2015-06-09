Tips to Bake with Less Fat

For cakes and muffins, use applesauce or a fruit puree, such as pureed prunes, in place of some or all of the butter or oil. (You can use fruit purees in cookie recipes, but it is usually not as successful.) As a general rule, use half applesauce and half fat. For example, if a recipe calls for 1 cup oil, use 1/2 cup applesauce and 1/2 cup oil.

And remember, if you are using oil, opt for heart-healthy oils such as canola oil.

