No brown sugar on hand? Here you'll find tips for substituting white sugar for brown sugar for all your favorite recipes.

It's always baking season for me, but I tend to spend even more time in the kitchen once the holidays roll around. Nothing beats the deep, sweet flavor that brown sugar adds to cookies, caramel corn, pudding cakes and more. It's even a staple ingredient for the holiday ham!

But what happens if your baking spree depletes your supply of brown sugar? Good news: You can substitute white sugar for brown sugar, either using them interchangeably or using our Test Kitchen's easy brown sugar substitute.

How to Substitute Sugar for Brown Sugar

In a pinch, white sugar in an equal amount will work fine as a brown sugar replacement. If you have molasses on hand, our Test Kitchen suggests this alternative:

For 1 cup brown sugar, use 1 cup granulated sugar plus 2 Tbsp. molasses. Stir together and use according to your recipe.