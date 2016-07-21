Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

When you need to know how to store candies such as fudge, peanut brittle, and caramels, keep this page handy. Our Test Kitchen-approved tips and tricks will show you how to wrap and store homemade candies so you can indulge in them as long as possible.

If your holiday tables are lined with tins of chewy caramels, fudge, and crunchy peppermint bark every year, it's a good idea to know the best way to store those homemade candies. Unlike storing your favorite cookies that last only a few days, most candies last much longer. In fact, those chocolate truffles, honey nougat, and peanut butter balls (to name just a few) can last weeks when stored properly. Learn the best ways to store every type of homemade candy as well as our Test Kitchen freezing tips to keep your candies fresher longer.

Image zoom Emily Hemmingsen and Jake Sternquist

How to Store Homemade Candy

Most candies will keep two to three weeks (if not longer) if stored tightly covered in a cool, dry place or in the refrigerator. It's best to avoid storing different types of candy together in the same container because hard candies will become soft and sticky, and soft candies will dry out. Here are some tips for storing candies:

Freezing Homemade Candies

Your best bet for keeping your candies tasting fresh is to consume them within the time periods we mentioned above at room temperature or in the fridge. If you are trying to get a head start on holiday baking, these peanut butter balls are an easy candy recipe that can be frozen in an airtight container up to three months. We also have some freezer-friendly bar cookies and holiday cookies that will be perfect for your holiday planning.

When removing candy from the freezer, allow it to come to room temperature (about 2-3 hours) before opening or removing the wrapping. This will prevent moisture from collecting on the surface of the candy and causing white speckles or gray streaks.