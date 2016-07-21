How to Make Sure Your Cake Will Always Rise to Perfection

Beautiful, high-rise cakes don't have to come from your local bakery—they can be made right in your home kitchen. Sure, baking powder or baking soda plays a part in making sure your cake rises as expected, but that's not the only way to guarantee a victory. If you've ever had a cake that sunk in the middle or was more dense than light and fluffy, there are a few more factors to keep in mind when going on your cake baking adventures. Successful baking requires attention to every detail, but following these guidelines will help ensure your cakes always rise to the occasion with a tender and airy crumb. Every time.

1. Leavening Agents

Breads, cakes, cookies—pretty much all baked goods typically require a leavening agent. There are two categories of leaveners: chemical (baking soda and baking powder) and biological (yeast). Since we're talking cake and not yeast bread here, we'll focus on the chemical leavening. The reaction of baking soda or baking powder with the liquids in the batter create air bubbles. Air bubbles

Test Kitchen Tip: Always keep an eye on the expiration dates on your leavening agents. Using an expired leavener will result in a flat, dense cake.

2. Creaming Your Butter Mixture

Beating air into the butter (or shortening) and sugar is a step that is very important and cannot be cut short in order to have a fine, even cake texture. Follow the timings for beating in the recipe closely and measure your ingredients correctly.

3. Introduction of Eggs Into the Batter

Eggs, when beaten, add air to the batter, so it depends on what type of cake you are making as to how much the eggs are beaten. Sometimes the yolks and whites are beaten separately. Again, make sure to follow the timings in the recipe when beating in the eggs. Too many eggs in the batter can result in dense or compact cake.

4. Oven Temperature

The heat of the oven can cause baking powder to react further and cause more air bubbles, and the heat also sets the structure of the cake. The proper oven temperature is important to allow the cake to rise first before the structure sets. If the oven is too hot, the cake will set too fast before the air bubbles have a chance to form. Or, if the oven is not hot enough, the cake will rise too much, then fall in the center before it is set. To check your oven temperature, bake a cake mix cake for a test run. (Make sure you've preheated your oven, too.) If the cake is done properly within the time range on the package, your oven is most likely baking at the proper temperature. If not, consult your manufacturer's directions or consult an appliance expert on how to adjust the temperature up or down. Keeping a clean oven can also help your oven stay consistently heated.

Now that you've got the basics for making sure your cake will rise, give your new baking knowledge a try with our double chocolate cake or champagne cake with strawberries. Though unlikely, if for some reason your cake still came out of the oven a little too flat to serve (but still tastes good), don't think it's destined for the trash just yet. Give your flat cake new life by whipping it up with some frosting and making some cake pops for your next party or cut it up and serve it with ice cream.