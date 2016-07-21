Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Sure, you can freeze pies, but it has to be the right kind of pie. Freezing apple pie and other fruit pies is definitely doable, but custard and cream pies? Not so much. We’ll show you how to freeze a pie that you’ll love sharing long after fresh-fruit season has passed.

The minute those rosy stalks of rhubarb arrive in spring markets, we start to hear questions about freezing pies to bake later. The queries continue as each glorious fruit appears throughout the summer and fall: Can you freeze unbaked peach pie? Can you freeze a baked pie? Can you freeze apple pie? What about other fruits? We want all the pies! We’re happy to report that when it comes to fruit pies, the answer is yes for just about every one of these questions! In fact, freezing pie is a great way to enjoy your favorite pie-worthy fruit up to four months after assembling or baking.

Test Kitchen Tip: As for custard, cream, and meringue pies, we wish we had better news. Sadly, these types of pies become soggy when frozen and thawed; don’t even go there. Instead, enjoy them while you can! To store, lightly cover them in plastic wrap and refrigerate up to two days.

Image zoom Kritsada Panichgul

Freezing Pies to Bake Later

While you can freeze a pie after its baked, the surest path to the flakiest crust and most vivid fruit flavors is to freeze your pie before baking. Here’s how to freeze fruit pies to bake later:

If baking a pie with a light-color fruit, such as peaches, pears, apricots, nectarines, or apples, treat the fruit first with ascorbic-acid color-keeper. This helps keep the fruit from turning brown. Find this product alongside canning supplies and online. It is marketed under different names, such as Fruit-Fresh. Treat the fruit according to package directions.

Assemble your pie as directed using a metal pie pan such as this Bee and Willow pie plate ($12.99, Bed Bath & Beyond).

Place the pie in a freezer bag or wrap it in a double thickness of foil.

Seal, label, and freeze up to four months.

When you’re ready to bake your frozen pie, follow these steps:

Unwrap the pie, but do not thaw.

Cover the pie with foil.

Bake in a preheated 450°F oven 15 minutes.

Reduce the temperature to 375°F; bake 15 minutes more.

Uncover; bake 55 to 60 minutes or until the filling is bubbly and the crust is golden.

Test Kitchen Tip: If you don’t have space in your freezer for a whole pie, make this Freezer Berry Pie Filling; freeze it for up to three months before cradling it into a Pastry for a Double-Crust Pie and baking it into a bright, beautiful dessert. Pass the sweetened whipped cream, please!

Image zoom Blaine Moats

How to Freeze a Baked Pie

If you need a bigger head start of freezing pies and want to do it from an already-baked state, follow these steps to freeze a pie after baking it.

Bake as directed and allow to cool completely.

Place the pie in a freezer bag; seal, label, and freeze for up to 4 months.

To serve, thaw at room temperature.

If you wish to serve your pie warm, after thawing, bake in a preheated oven 425°F oven about 15 minutes or until warmed through.

When you see your favorite pie fruits at their in-season best, go ahead and take an armload home! Now that you know how to freeze a pie, you’ll know exactly how to use up the bounty, even if you’re not planning on entertaining in the near future: Stash a pie in your freezer. Next time you’re gathering friends and family for dinner, you’ll be so glad you did.