It's a bummer when you bake a cheesecake or pumpkin pie only to find it's got a big crack running down the middle. Sure, it's still edible (heck, probably still delicious), but it doesn't have the smooth and seamless top you were hoping for. And when you're the one in charge of bringing pumpkin pie to the family's holiday dinner, the last thing you want is to present them with a cracked pumpkin pie. Here you can learn why pumpkin pies crack and how to prevent pumpkin pies from cracking in the future. If you just opened the oven to find your pumpkin pie with a cracked top, we've also got some clever ways to still make it presentable for the big feast.