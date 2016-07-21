When holiday baking season rolls around, or you find a recipe you can't wait to make but the measurements are in metric, it can be very helpful to know the cups of sugar in a pound conversion for different sugar types. Each variety of sugar has a different number of cups per pound due to their varying textures and consistency. To make your baking life even easier, you could stick to weights of sugar and use a handy kitchen scale like this Salter Digital Kitchen Scale ($29.99, Bed Bath & Beyond) for the most precise measuring, but if you don't have a scale in your kitchen and just need to know the numbers, we break it down for you here.

Cups of Powdered Sugar in a Pound

One pound of powdered sugar contains approximately 4 cups. Compared to the other sugars listed here, powdered sugar (or confectioners sugar) is fluffier and light so you get more cups per pound.

Cups of Brown Sugar in a Pound

One pound of brown sugar—light or dark—contains about 3½ cups when loose and 2¼ cups when packed. Packed brown sugar is called for in most recipes.

Cups of Sugar in a Pound

One pound of granulated sugar contains approximately 2 cups. The grain of granulated sugar is the smallest of these sugars so it's much heavier by weight, therefore you get the fewest number of cups per pound of this type of sugar.

Helpful Sugar Tips

In addition to knowing how many cups of sugar are in a pound, it's helpful to know how to measure sugar properly and what kind of substitutions you can make for brown sugar and other substitutions for sugar in case you run out.