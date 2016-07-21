Freeze Cookie Dough to Speed Up Chill Time

Chilling cookie dough is required in many recipes. Its purpose is to solidify the fat in the dough so the cookies will not spread excessively in the oven and so the cookies become soft and tender when baked. It is best to chill dough in the refrigerator for the entire recommended amount of time. However, if you are in a hurry, placing the dough in the freezer for one-fourth of the recommended refrigerator time will work, too.