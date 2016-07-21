Freeze Cookie Dough to Speed Up Chill Time
Baking can be a calming and zen experience, but not when you're crunched for time and discover your chosen recipe requires a long chill time. So if you've thought to yourself, "I don't have time to chill cookie dough for four hours. Can I freeze it?" The answer is, sort of, yeah.
Chilling cookie dough is required in many recipes. Its purpose is to solidify the fat in the dough so the cookies will not spread excessively in the oven and so the cookies become soft and tender when baked. It is best to chill dough in the refrigerator for the entire recommended amount of time. However, if you are in a hurry, placing the dough in the freezer for one-fourth of the recommended refrigerator time will work, too.
Freezer Cookie Recipes
