How to Make Lighter-Than-Air Cloud Bread In 3 Easy Steps

It's a regular pastime for me to whip up a quick batch of peanut butter cookies or practice my bread-making skills. But as I continue to spend a lot of quality time at home by myself, I also want to find ways to practice my baking therapy habits in healthier ways. Scrolling through my favorite social media feeds lately brought my attention to cloud bread, a gluten-free, grain-free, and low-carb recipe that seemed easy enough to make and required just a few ingredients. Apparently this bread first came to light years ago on the Atkins diet plan, requiring eggs, cream of tartar, cream cheese, and a bit of sweetener. They can be made in different sizes, but most are seen about the size of a hamburger bun. The texture of cloud bread is light and airy (hence, where it got its cloud name) that almost melts in your mouth. It has a bit of an eggy flavor, but that's expected since it's mostly made of eggs. Intrigued? Follow along to learn the steps to making perfect cloud bread at home.

Image zoom Katlyn Moncada

How to Make Cloud Bread

There are a few different versions out there that don't require any added dairy or sugar, but I found our Better Homes & Gardens Test Kitchen-developed recipe with all the ingredients to be the perfect way to get my bread fix without adding a bunch of carbs to my meal. To start, you'll gather your eggs, softened cream cheese (make sure you set it out for about 30 minutes), cream of tartar, salt, and sugar. If you don't have any cream of tartar, you could leave it out or sub in ½ tsp. lemon juice or white vinegar.

Step 1: Whip the Egg Whites

Carefully separate your eggs, putting the egg whites in a medium mixing bowl. Set the yolks in another medium bowl and set aside for now. Beat the egg whites and cream of tartar until they reach stiff peaks using an electric mixer ($20, Bed Bath & Beyond).

Step 2: Cream the Egg Yolk Mixture

Grab the bowl you set aside with the egg yolks and combine them with the remaining ingredients. Gently fold in your whipped egg whites to the yolk mixture until just combined.

Step 3: Bake Your Cloud Bread

Drop six large, even spoonfuls of the batter onto a parchment-lined baking sheet. Bake in 350ºF oven for about 25 minutes or until they're golden-brown on top. Let them cool on a wire rack ($9, Target).