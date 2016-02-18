An Immersion Blender Is the Hero We All Need
30-Second Whipped Cream
Pour chilled cream into a deep bowl and blend for 30 seconds, moving the immersion blender up and down for even blending. To sweeten cream, add 1 teaspoon sugar per 1/2 cup cream before blending.
Homemade Mayonnaise
Better than any you can buy in a store, creamy homemade mayo can be whipped up in about 2 minutes with this simple recipe and your immersion blender. It's great for salads, sandwiches, and dips!
Healthy Homemade Soup
Cook a soup pot full of nutritious veggies in stock, and use your immersion blender to turn them into a creamy, healthy meal in no time! Root vegetables like carrots, parsnips, and potatoes work especially well alone or combined with one another for a flavorful meal.
Pasta Sauce
You can make as little or as much as you like with a few simple ingredients. Try this recipe for Tomato-Basil Sauce, and use your immersion blender to fine-tune the consistency to your liking.
Meringue
Make a showstopping meringue for your next pie by using your immersion blender in an up-and-down motion on high speed to whip egg whites to fluffy perfection.
Creamy Mashed Potatoes
Turn cooked potatoes, butter, and a splash of cream into a quick and easy, satisfying side dish in seconds with your immersion blender. The best part? Whip the potatoes right in the pot you cook them in!
Fruit Sauce
Turn ordinary desserts into elegant creations with the simple addition of a quick fruit sauce. Use your immersion blender to blend berries and a touch of sugar to sweeten to taste, then top ice cream, pound cake, or pie.
Chopped Nuts
Place a small amount (up to 1/2 cup) of nuts in a tall, narrow vessel that fits your immersion blender, and pulse several times until nuts are the desired size. This is the perfect way to chop nuts for recipes or topping desserts!
Nutritious Smoothies
Forget making a mess with the blender. Simply add smoothie ingredients to a tall, durable glass jar, blend with the immersion blender in an up-and-down motion until smooth, and you're on your way with a healthy sipper. This is a fun way to help kids (of all ages) get an extra fruit or veggie serving, too!
Vegetable Gravy
Forget gloppy, starchy gravies and sauces! Use this recipe to make an intensely flavored gravy from vegetables, and instead of using your food processor or blender, simply blend the mixture right in the pot you cook it in for easier cleanup.