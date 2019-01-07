How to Cook

One Bite and You’ll Know Why You Have to Learn How to Roast Beets

Once you master this three-step roasting method, your favorite way to eat beets will be roasted. Anyone who likes beets will love the root veggies even more when roasted because the high heat intensifies their flavor. The flip side is that roasting also brings out beets’ natural sweetness so even naysayers will be happy to dig into the vegetable.