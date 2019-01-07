How to Cook

If you're looking to become a better cook, you've hit the jackpot with our extensive guide on how to cook. In our decades of cooking in the Better Homes and Gardens® Test Kitchen, we've learned a thing or two -- and we're happy to share our tips on how to cook like a pro. We have cooking charts, essential for times and temperatures you need to know to cook meat, poultry, and vegetables to perfection. There are tips for testing doneness, too, in case you lose track of time. All cooking pros know how to improvise; if you run out of an ingredient in the middle of cooking, you can still pull off a delicious dish with help from our substitutions and equivalents guide. Adjusting recipes is especially important in high-altitude cooking, which often involves different recipe requirements -- we've got a guide for that, too. We also have fantastic how-to videos that allow you to see skills in action. Watch to learn how to master all kinds of kitchen skills, from basic to complex.

Most Recent

4 Tips to Safely Cook a Turkey This Holiday Season

4 Tips to Safely Cook a Turkey This Holiday Season

Make sure you avoid these major mistakes when you're cooking a whole bird.
Read More
Take a Bite Out of the Four New Apples of 2019

Take a Bite Out of the Four New Apples of 2019

If your home has fans of sweeter-than-usual apples, the new apple varieties for 2019 will be winners. They're hitting shelves now or coming soon, so keep an eye out.
Read More
One Bite and You’ll Know Why You Have to Learn How to Roast Beets

One Bite and You’ll Know Why You Have to Learn How to Roast Beets

Once you master this three-step roasting method, your favorite way to eat beets will be roasted. Anyone who likes beets will love the root veggies even more when roasted because the high heat intensifies their flavor. The flip side is that roasting also brings out beets’ natural sweetness so even naysayers will be happy to dig into the vegetable.
Read More
Kiwi Berries Are Basically Bite-Sized Kiwis You Don't Have to Peel

Kiwi Berries Are Basically Bite-Sized Kiwis You Don't Have to Peel

It's peak season for the fruit, but they're actually fairly difficult to find.
Read More
How to Butterfly Pork Loin and Impress Everyone at Your Table

How to Butterfly Pork Loin and Impress Everyone at Your Table

Serve your dinner guests a memorable meal by making a juicy stuffed pork loin roast. We’ll show you step-by-step how to butterfly a pork loin so you can create eye-catching pinwheels.
Read More
How to Make an All-Butter Piecrust for the Best Holiday Pies

How to Make an All-Butter Piecrust for the Best Holiday Pies

If you believe butter is best, or you ran out of shortening and need to know how to make piecrust without shortening, here's how to make a piecrust containing only flour, salt, butter, and water. The combination is almost magical in how it bakes up into light, flaky piecrusts.
Read More

More How to Cook

How to Freeze Bananas for Smoothies, Banana Bread, and More

How to Freeze Bananas for Smoothies, Banana Bread, and More

Before your bananas turn brown, let our instructions help you save them for up to a year.
Read More
How to Freeze Cakes So You've Always Got a Dessert on Deck

How to Freeze Cakes So You've Always Got a Dessert on Deck

Freezing cakes for later can be a great way to get a head start on dessert. Follow our directions on how to freeze layer cakes and sheet cakes so you can always have a delicious dessert at the ready.
Read More
Everything You Need to Know About Cooking with Turmeric

Everything You Need to Know About Cooking with Turmeric

Read More
We Finally Know the Best Way to Crack an Egg

We Finally Know the Best Way to Crack an Egg

Read More
We're Settling the Debate: Here's Where to Store All Your Produce

We're Settling the Debate: Here's Where to Store All Your Produce

Read More
How to Make Fermented Foods at Home

How to Make Fermented Foods at Home

Read More

8 Can't-Miss Amazon Prime Day Picks for Your Kitchen

Amazon Prime Day 2019 is finally here. These are the kitchen deals you're going to want to see.

All How to Cook

7 Common Instant Pot Mistakes (And How to Avoid Them)

7 Common Instant Pot Mistakes (And How to Avoid Them)

Read More
Jackfruit Basics: Everything You Should Know

Jackfruit Basics: Everything You Should Know

Read More
How to Use an Air Fryer for Healthier Fried Foods

How to Use an Air Fryer for Healthier Fried Foods

Read More
You Can Get Food Poisoning from Leftover Rice—Here’s How to Avoid It

You Can Get Food Poisoning from Leftover Rice—Here’s How to Avoid It

Read More
Everything You Should Know About Sumo Oranges

Everything You Should Know About Sumo Oranges

Read More
This Is the Easy Way We're Making All Our Hard-Boiled Eggs

This Is the Easy Way We're Making All Our Hard-Boiled Eggs

Read More
Do You Actually Need to Refrigerate Butter?

Do You Actually Need to Refrigerate Butter?

Read More
What Is Lactose-Free Milk?

What Is Lactose-Free Milk?

Read More
How to Keep Bagged Salad Greens Fresh as Long as Possible

How to Keep Bagged Salad Greens Fresh as Long as Possible

Read More
7 Things You Didn't Know About Extra Virgin Olive Oil

7 Things You Didn't Know About Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Read More
How to Cook Rice in a Slow Cooker

How to Cook Rice in a Slow Cooker

Read More
How to Cook Rice and Whole Grains in Your Instant Pot

How to Cook Rice and Whole Grains in Your Instant Pot

Read More
The #1 Way to Use Irish Butter

The #1 Way to Use Irish Butter

Read More
How to Cook (Almost) Every Vegetable in Your Instant Pot

How to Cook (Almost) Every Vegetable in Your Instant Pot

Read More
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)

21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)

Read More
How to Make a Candied Hazelnut Cake Topper

How to Make a Candied Hazelnut Cake Topper

Read More
4 Tools You Need to Make the Best Mashed Potatoes Ever

4 Tools You Need to Make the Best Mashed Potatoes Ever

Read More
How to Make Stovetop Popcorn Perfectly Every Time

How to Make Stovetop Popcorn Perfectly Every Time

Read More
8 Kitchen Tools You Can't Live Without (and 4 You Can Toss)

8 Kitchen Tools You Can't Live Without (and 4 You Can Toss)

Read More
Guide to Different Methods of Cooking

Guide to Different Methods of Cooking

Read More
How to Roast Nuts

How to Roast Nuts

Read More
How to Cook Dry Beans and Lentils in an Instant Pot

How to Cook Dry Beans and Lentils in an Instant Pot

Read More
3 Ways to Cook Eggs in an Instant Pot

3 Ways to Cook Eggs in an Instant Pot

Read More
6 Canning Rules You Should Never Ever Break

6 Canning Rules You Should Never Ever Break

Read More
How to Make Instant Pot Yogurt

How to Make Instant Pot Yogurt

Read More
Load More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com