How to Make Homemade Pesto That's Completely Customizable

You can whip up this simple recipe with ingredients you already have in your fridge and pantry.

Project Joy is a weekly column about the projects we’re doing at home that bring us a little piece of happiness.

If you have yet to make a batch of homemade pesto, prepare to be amazed. Not only is the simple sauce easy to throw together, but it's incredibly versatile. You can customize it with whichever ingredients you like to fit everyone's preferences. Plus, if you start to think of pesto as a way to make use of the bits of herbs, cheese, and nuts you have around, then making pesto from scratch stops feeling like a special occasion food, and instead, one that helps you use things up when the fridge begins to look like it needs some attention. Here's a loose set of guidelines to follow to help you make a freestyle pesto of your own.

Image zoom Jason Donnelly

The Greens and Herbs

The more you add, the better your pesto will be. Any mix is welcome, but try to use leafy herbs such as cilantro and parsley and flavorful greens, including arugula or watercress as the base. Sturdy herbs such as oregano and thyme and spiky rosemary can add a nice flavor, but their texture can result in a coarse pesto. Below are a few herbs and greens that always lead to delicious results.

Cilantro

Parsley

Arugula

Vegetable tops like carrot, radishes, or beet greens

Pea shoots

Spinach

Add Your Favorite Nuts

Nuts play a role in most pestos. Think pine nuts, walnuts, and almonds. They're all fair game in your pesto, but don't forget pistachios, peanuts, and cashews. From there, you can toast the nuts to amplify their flavors, use smoked nuts (remember this is about using what you have on hand). Here are some nuts to consider.

Pine nuts

Walnuts

Almond

Pistachio

Peanuts

Cashews

Pecans

Pepitas

Indulge in Your Favorite Cheese

The nuts and cheese provide the rich and creamy elements that make pesto so universally delicious. It's why you can spread pesto on toast or swirl into pasta. Parmagiano and Romano show up in the pesto most of us are familiar with; however, creamier cheeses like feta are also delicious. All the cheeses below are fair game.

Parmagiano

Romano

Asiago

Feta

Smoked Provolone

Aged Cheddar

Pulling it All Together

Want the easiest version? Make your pesto in a blender. Want to linger a bit in the kitchen? Time for your mortar and pestle. The food processor ($55, Bed Bath & Beyond) puts you somewhere in the middle—and it's the best way to make pesto when you watch to make a big batch. You also need items like garlic, olive, and, of course, salt and pepper to pull it together.

Power-Up Your Pesto

So, now that you've got a basic pesto going on raid the pantry for power-up items.