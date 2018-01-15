Ok, you caught us! While this recipe might be missing the chicken, using cauliflower in place of wings is a great way to make your buffalo chicken healthier (and vegetarian-friendly!). Trust us, once these baked cauliflower bites get dressed up in spicy sauce, you'll hardly notice the difference. Plus, what goes better with buffalo anything than ranch dip? For added flavor, prepare a batch of Hidden Valley® Original Ranch® Dips Mix and dunk away!