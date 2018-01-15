9 Ways to Make Buffalo Chicken Healthier
Buffalo Chicken Burgers
What do you get when you combine buffalo chicken with ciabatta buns? Buffalo chicken burgers, of course! To make your buffalo burgers a little healthier, be sure to top them with fresh lettuce and tomato slices.
Buffalo Chicken Cobb
Buffalo chicken and Cobb salad is such a delicious combo, it'll leave you wondering why you haven't tried it before. To make this dinner salad in 25 minutes or less, start with frozen buffalo chicken wings. Unlike eating them on their own, wings on top of veggie-filled salad makes a much healthier meal.
Buffalo Cauliflower
Ok, you caught us! While this recipe might be missing the chicken, using cauliflower in place of wings is a great way to make your buffalo chicken healthier (and vegetarian-friendly!). Trust us, once these baked cauliflower bites get dressed up in spicy sauce, you'll hardly notice the difference. Plus, what goes better with buffalo anything than ranch dip? For added flavor, prepare a batch of Hidden Valley® Original Ranch® Dips Mix and dunk away!
Buffalo Chicken and Rice
Give classic chicken and rice a spicy kick with your favorite hot pepper sauce and an entire Anaheim pepper. If you can spare 15 minutes in the morning to prep this buffalo chicken dish, you'll be rewarded with a mouthwatering slow cooker meal at dinnertime.
Buffalo Chicken Quesadillas
Make gooey cheese quesadillas hearty enough for dinner by loading your tortilla with homemade buffalo chicken. This cheesy recipe might sound like a decadent treat, but you can keep it healthy by serving with carrot and celery sticks.
Spicy Buffalo Chicken Salad
Sure, you'll have to wait a little while between prepping and grilling for the zesty marinade to work its magic, but we promise the results are oh-so worth the wait. Besides, while the chicken is in the fridge, you can get a jump on making the rest of your salad!
Buffalo Chicken Soup
You won't find many soups that come together faster than this 45-minute bowl of buffalo chicken goodness. Add celery to the mix for a fresh veggie with each bite of cheesy, spicy soup.
Buffalo Chicken Chili
We'll never say no to adding a little extra spice to our chili, especially when it comes in the form of tender buffalo chicken. If your regular beef chili doesn't have a lot of fresh ingredients, this recipe steps it up with celery, carrots, and onion.
Buffalo Chicken Pizzas
Buffalo chicken, meet pizza. With a few simple swaps from your usual pizza, you can transform your slice into a fast and healthy dinner. Use pita rounds instead of spending the day making your own dough, and start with store-bought buffalo chicken to save a little extra time.