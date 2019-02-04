Vegan Dinner Recipes That Are Truly Delicious
Sweet Potato, White Bean Hummus, and Israeli Salad
The best vegan dinner recipes combine freshness, flavor, and a variety of textures. This quick dinner has it all, anchored by a meaty sweet potato topped with a fresh and crunchy salad and finished with a swath of creamy hummus.
Broccoli Rabe over Polenta
We love vegan dinner recipes that start with polenta. That’s because we know we’re in for some creamy, luscious satisfaction without the dairy products normally associated with those qualities. PS: In your neck of the woods, broccoli rabe might be labeled rapini. Either way, the quick-cooking veggie is great choice for easy vegan dinner recipes.
Spanish-Style Butter Beans
When making bean-based vegan dinner recipes, sometimes we like to start with dried beans and sometimes we don’t. When soaking time isn’t on the schedule, use canned beans for this smoky-spicy one-dish wonder. Be sure to rinse the beans well to help cut down on sodium.
Farro, Greens, and Beans Braise
Looking for ultrafilling vegan soup recipes? Farro, sweet potatoes, collard greens, and pinto beans all ensure no one will go away hungry. Basil, leeks, garlic, red pepper, and a bright hint of lemon juice really make the flavors pop. Make a big pot on Sunday and enjoy it for lunch all week. Of course, we used the vegetable broth option instead of chicken to keep this recipe vegan.
Chickpea, Leek, and Spinach Soup
Hey, vegan veterans: You know the drill! Anytime you spot spinach in one of the many vegan soup recipes out there, you know you can substitute other dark, leafy greens you love, right? Try this soup with bok choy, Swiss chard, kale, or turnip greens. Just remember that the sturdier greens will take a little longer to cook.
Vegan Chili
This is one of our favorite vegan chili recipes. While we sometimes put sour cream on the table for our nonvegan friends and family, there’s plenty of great flavor action without it. Corn, sweet potatoes, sweet peppers, and beans add the heartiness, and all the right seasonings bring the flavor!
Sesame-Ginger Mushroom and Oat Bowls
As any experienced vegan cook knows, oatmeal isn’t just for breakfast or cookies. It can make a creamy, filling, fiber-packed base for healthy vegan dinner recipes, too. You’ll love the way the nutty oatmeal (made with the water option, not the chicken broth) and the deep flavors of the mushrooms, sesame oil, and soy sauce are contrasted by the brightness of ginger and green onions.
Bulgur-Stuffed Acorn Squash
We love vegan dinner recipes that come in a bowl—especially when the “bowl” is a sweet acorn squash half. Fill with bulgur, veggies, and chopped dried cherries for vegan comfort food at its finest. PS: The recipe calls for butter, but vegans can simply use olive oil for sautéing the vegetables without missing a thing.
Hearty Vegan Gumbo
For those days when you’re lacking kitchen motivation, the best vegan recipes are dished up from a slow cooker! Requiring just six ingredients and 10 minutes of hands-on prep time, this warming bowl of beans, tomatoes, veggies, okra, and spice can keep you on target with your aim to eat well.
Edamame-Berry Salad with Pasta and Tofu
Turn a blind eye to that shrimp! This über-varied and colorful choose-your-protein salad offers a terrific tofu option. Attention vegan newbies: The tofu cooking instructions tell you how to fry the protein for enticingly browned results. Try the same tofu method to transform other meat and seafood salad recipes into healthy vegan dinner recipes.
Roasted Vegetable Tacos
Maybe it’s time to give bean tacos a rest from the usual rotation of vegan dinner recipes. A filling of roasted sweet peppers, spicy poblano chiles, and the right combination of seasonings satisfies our craving for something new. Spinach adds fresh crunch, and the cilantro option (rather than crema or sour cream) brings the vegan angle full circle.
Root Vegetable and Pomegranate Couscous
Start with roasting root vegetables with olive oil and warming spices, and you’re already winning! Plate the roasty-toasty windfall over couscous and top with almonds, pomegranate seeds, and fresh herbs, and you’ll see why this dish will earn a top spot on your list of go-to vegan dinner recipes.
Roasted Tomato and Artichoke Pasta
Ever notice how just a handful of Kalamata olives can add so much satisfaction—flavor and meatiness—to a recipe? That’s why we love adding them to our vegan dinner recipes. For the sauce for this easy dish, roast cherry tomatoes in the oven until just beginning to burst. Toss them with hot pasta and a handful of other ingredients, and dinner is served.
Grilled Tofu Teriyaki with Spicy Spinach Udon
Many vegan cooks count on hoisin sauce and Asian chili-garlic sauce to flavor-charge their vegan pasta recipes. If you’re new to these condiments, give them a try in this deeply flavored, brightly spiced dish. Cook with them once, and you’ll find all kinds of ways to use them in other healthful vegan dinner recipes.
Pumpkin-Kale Calico Bean Stew
Canned pumpkin helps vegan soup recipes like this one achieve a luscious, creamy flavor. And if you’re a fan of using the slow cooker for your vegan dinner recipes, bookmark this one now! The flavor-charged recipe slow-cooks all day for fix-and-forget ease. Just before serving, add edamame and kale to brighten up the long-simmered stew.
Hoisin-Glazed Tofu and Green Beans
Judging by the five-star ratings, this is one of our best vegan dinner recipes yet! It’s flavored by hoisin sauce, a condiment that brings a windfall of sweet-spicy flavors. We agree with one of the comments on the recipe—this dish is definitely worthy of serving to your guests.
Two-Bean Chili with Avocado
This vegan chili recipe is loaded with protein, fiber—and great taste, of course. Best of all, it’s ready in 15 minutes. To help make the recipe super simple, anchor the flavors with purchased salsa. We especially like salsas made from the mild and fruity guajillo chile, but if you can’t find one, substitute your favorite red variety.
Tofu and Pickled Vegetable Sandwich
Hats off to the people who invented vegan mayonnaise! We love substituting it for regular mayo to make a totally vegan take on this fabulous hoagie. Stacked with browned tofu and pickled veggies, this beauty definitely deserves a spot on your rotation of healthful vegan dinner recipes.
Tofu Stir-Fry with Soba Noodles
It’s true. With all the veggies you have to prep, sometimes vegan dinner recipes take especially long to make. Buck that trend by putting this colorful noodle bowl on your list of quick and easy vegan dinner recipes! You can have it on your table in just 25 minutes.
Lentil Veggie Burgers
When we’re looking for burger substitutes for our vegan dinner recipes, we generally say “no, thanks” to purchased meat-substitute patties. That’s because you can easily make great meatless patties with lentils, sweet potatoes, and mushrooms—and they taste so much better than the prefab varieties.