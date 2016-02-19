The Best High-Protein Snacks
Avocado Egg Bake
Eggs are one of our favorite high-protein foods because they're easy to make and delicious to eat. You can make a tasty egg-filled avocado cup in just 25 minutes. (Save the second half for a bedtime snack!) This is a low-carb treat, too—the creamy green fruit stands in for toast.
Protein: 11 grams
Chocolate-Strawberry Parfaits
Four ingredients and one step are all this naturally sweet recipe requires. Layering the yogurt, strawberries, and biscuits takes just 10 minutes! File this under your list of healthy snacks for kids, too, because the sweetness of this easy snack makes it taste just like a dessert.
Protein: 13 grams
Indian Chickpea Salad with Pitas
Chickpeas are a protein-rich food, so they're a great addition to your list of healthy snack ideas. Chickpeas and a low-fat yogurt give this vegetarian salad as much protein per serving as about five slices of bacon. Pack it in a Mason jar and wrap a pita half in foil so you can enjoy this satisfying snack on the go.
Protein: 14 grams
Ginger-Acai Bowls with Almond-Pepita Clusters
The creamy base for this acai bowl features protein-packed yogurt, but get this: Even the homemade granola for this beautiful smoothie bowl is hiding protein. An egg white binds the crunchy bits together, while sliced almonds, pumpkin seeds, and flaxseed meal give each bowl as much protein as an energy bar (without the chalky consistency). If you're not a fan of more traditional natural-protein foods, sneak some into your afternoon snack with this yummy smoothie bowl.
Protein: 10 grams
Herbed Mixed Nuts
For the biggest muscle boost, we suggest using almonds (15 grams per half cup) and soybeans (34 grams per half cup) for this spiced-up snack. Pack in single-serving baggies and store in your car, purse, or desk so you're never too far from a healthy bite. You can store this mix up to a week, so it's a great snack to keep on hand.
Protein: 9 grams
Protein-Packed Smoothies
High-protein snacks don't have to be hard to make! Instead of stopping at the smoothie store, blend your own smoothie at home so you know exactly what's in it. Hint: fresh fruit, yogurt, and a lot of protein!
Protein: 10 grams
Hot and Spicy Snack Mix
Not-so-typical ingredients like pistachio nuts, pumpkin seeds, and sesame sticks make this snack mix stand out. Three types of seasonings give it some kick! Adding spice is a great way to change up the flavor and make it stand out from your other go-to healthy snacks.
Protein: 10 grams
Pizza Quesadillas
Pizza—easier than ever! This mash-up looks like a Mexican meal but tastes like an Italian appetizer. Whatever cuisine you classify it as, you can call these pepperoni-stuffed protein wedges delicious. This is also one of our favorite healthy snacks for kids. They can help make it, too!
Protein: 9 grams
Ricotta and Parmesan Spread
Ricotta cheese is super high in protein. Mixing in fresh basil, oregano, and chives gives it even more flavor. Who knew an appetizer spread worthy of a cheese plate could be included as one of your sources of protein for the day?
Protein: 7 grams
Pizza Lettuce Wraps
Everyone loves a cheesy slice of pizza. For an afternoon snack, our lettuce wraps are an absolutely delicious (and healthy) choice! Large Bibb lettuce leaves provide the wrap for our protein-packed pizza nibbles.
Protein: 12 grams
Peanut Butter-Banana Trifles
If you ask us, healthy snacks are always better when they can double as dessert. Calling for 2 tablespoons peanut butter, six layers of goodness, and zero cooking time, these fruit and yogurt parfaits are the perfect high-protein snack for anyone with a sweet tooth. If you want to add even more natural protein to this snack, try topping with a few spoonfuls of mixed nuts.
Protein: 13 grams
Chicken-Broccoli Cups
Looking for a healthy snack you can enjoy on the go? Our chicken-broccoli cups are great for travel. The lean meat and vegetables balance the yogurt and ranch dressing to make a delicious low-cal bite. This high-protein snack can also double as a quick lunch!
Protein: 17 grams
Honey and Black Bean Dip
If you don't think a combination of honey and chorizo can propel a black bean dip recipe from good to great, you haven't tried this dish. Our snack recipe offers tons of protein but only 162 calories per 1/4 cup. Serve with cut-up veggie dippers to keep this protein-rich food healthy.
Protein: 10 grams
Mini Chocolate and Yogurt Parfaits
Greek yogurt fills these tasty treats with protein; chocolate and cherries provide tons of sweet flavor. Add an unexpected kick of spice to the delicious parfaits with pink peppercorns. These healthy snacks are a great boost to help you power through the afternoon.
Protein: 8 grams
Spiced Tofu Spring Rolls
If you're a meat-eater, tofu might not top your list of protein sources, but it should! Spicy tofu adds a boost of protein and zippy flavor to our spring rolls filled with fresh veggies. Tip: Save half the tofu marinade to reuse as a dipping sauce.
Protein: 9 grams
Sweet Ricotta and Strawberry Parfaits
Ditch the yogurt! Sweet ricotta adds an extra richness to our fruit-filled parfaits. Fresh mint and strawberries are a scrumptious flavor pairing in this high-protein snack recipe that makes a tasty, refreshing, and healthy treat on a hot summer afternoon.
Protein: 9 grams
Bacon and Cheese Deviled Eggs
Eggs alone almost meet our healthy snack protein criteria of 7 grams, but we added bacon. The salty, savory ingredient adds an extra gram of protein to each serving. Plus, who could say no to bacon? Not us, that's for sure!
Protein: 7 grams
Crunchy PB&A Wrap
Enjoy peanut butter and apples wrapped in a convenient travel package: a tortilla! This healthy snack idea brings back the classic PB&J recipe but with a few twists for extra protein. For a fiber and protein boost, choose whole wheat instead of white flour tortillas.
Protein: 8 grams
Mediterranean Salmon Spread
Salmon, sour cream, garlic, and sweet pepper combine to make a delicious savory snack. Fresh mint complements the dip and makes this a feast for the eyes, too. Serve with crackers of your choice for a tasty, healthy snack idea.
Protein: 7 grams