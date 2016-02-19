If you ask us, healthy snacks are always better when they can double as dessert. Calling for 2 tablespoons peanut butter, six layers of goodness, and zero cooking time, these fruit and yogurt parfaits are the perfect high-protein snack for anyone with a sweet tooth. If you want to add even more natural protein to this snack, try topping with a few spoonfuls of mixed nuts.

Protein: 13 grams