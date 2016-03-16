35 Easy Healthy Snack Recipes to Curb Your Cravings
Crunch-Coated Bananas
These quick and easy bites are the perfect after-school snack. Banana slices get spread with a delicious mixture of peanut butter and vanilla yogurt before getting rolled in some toasted coconut and cornflakes. It's just the right amount of sweet and salty with a crunch finish.
Cucumber Mint Refresher
Healthy snacks in a glass are a great way to treat yourself after a workout. Or for a healthy happy hour, enjoy this nutrient-packed, energy-boosting drink alongside some healthy chips.
Edamame and Ricotta Toasts
Nutrient-packed sweet soybeans (aka edamame) are a wonderful ingredient for healthy snack recipes thanks to their filling protein. Here they're combined with basil and creamy ricotta cheese for a satisfying toast topper.
Related: 10 Fresh and Healthy Avocado Toasts You Have to Try
Chocolate Almond Butter Fruit Dip
Yes, chocolate can be incorporated into your healthy snack menu. This flavorful Mediterranean recipe features chocolate-hazelnut spread, almond butter, and Greek yogurt. For a smoother, more fluffy dip, give it a whirl in the food processor or blender.
Buy It: Cuisinart Elite Mini Prep 4-Cup Food Processor, $59.95, Williams Sonoma
Peppered Kale Chips
If chips are your go-to snack, try crispy, vitamin A- and K-filled kale chips as a healthy snack option. We simply seasoned our chips with salt and pepper, but you could give them a spicy kick by tossing them in sriracha or adding a splash of lemon juice before baking.
Air-Fried Zucchini Chips
These zucchini chips are the warm and satisfying snack you won't believe are healthy. Thanks to this lightened-up air fryer recipe, you can eat 10 of these panko-coated veggie chips for just 85 calories.
Buy It: PowerXL Vortex 7-qt. Air Fryer, $129.99, Bed Bath & Beyond
No-Bake Energy Poppers
With a little effort, these bite-size energy poppers will give you enough sustaining energy to get through the afternoon workday slump. Along with heart-healthy oats and almond butter, you can switch up the dried fruit (like blueberries, raisins, or cranberries) in your healthy snack to wherever you've got on hand.
Sweet Potato Brownies
They're fudgy and taste amazing, you'd never guess they're healthy, too! We've used mashed sweet potatoes as the egg-free binder in this brownie recipe. Don't worry, it really doesn't have any trace of sweet potato flavor. Swap regular sugar for coconut sugar to keep it refined sugar-free.
Related: 14 Desserts You Won't Believe Are Hiding Vegetables
Banh Mi Bruschetta
A favorite Vietnamese sandwich gets reinvented as one of the best healthy snacks you can find. This bruschetta tops toasted French bread with jalapeños, carrots, cilantro, and ham, plus a slather of soy sauce mayo.
Chocolate-Peanut Butter Granola Bar
Why buy those sugar-filled storebought granola bars when you can make your own and be in control of each ingredient? Portable and kid-friendly, wrap up these crunchy, chewy, and sweet bars and enjoy whenever you need a quick snack break. For a more tropical twist, try our recipe featuring coconut and apricots.
Ants on a Log
Ricotta and Parmesan Spread
Filled with fresh herbs, this rich and creamy dip only has 115 calories per serving. It will go great with dippers made from the colorful in-season veggies from your garden or farmers market.
Savory Baked Pita Chips
Craving a salty crunch? At 88 calories per serving, baked pita chips are a healthy snack alternative to fried options. Enjoy them plain or with your favorite hummus.
Fruit Tostadas
Combat your next snack attack with these bite-size fruit flowers that are (almost) too cute to eat. Feel free to use whatever cookie cutters you've got. To make these healthy snacks, spread a layer of light cream cheese onto a toasted multigrain tortilla, and top with some vitamin-rich fruit slices.
Related: 15 Kid-Friendly Recipes You Can Cook with Your Little Sous Chefs
Roasted Chickpeas
Dry-roasted chickpeas are a poppable and protein-packed healthy snack. In our signature recipe, we've seasoned them with salt, pepper, and a bit of hot sauce for heat. But if you're feeling more adventurous, try them in barbecue or rosemary flavors. Or change it up and go for sweet, candied chickpeas.
Banana Ice Cream
It only takes three ingredients to make this easy dairy-free sweet treat. Use bananas right out of the freezer before they have time to thaw for the best texture. Store this easy ice cream in the freezer for up to a week for whenever you need a quick fix.
Pizza Quesadilla
This food mash-up makes the ultimate comfort snack that's still considered a healthy snack option. Use nutritious whole grain tortillas and skim mozzarella cheese to make it even lighter on the and calories.
Related: 16 Healthy Pizza Recipes
Gluten-Free Zucchini Muffins with Greek Yogurt Frosting
If you're prone to mid-morning or late-afternoon stomach grumbling sessions, go for one of these gluten-free zucchini muffins. Even if you're not following a gluten-free diet, you'll feel great after a burst of nutrients from the veggies and quinoa hidden inside these tasty little muffins.
Buy It: Cuisinart 12 Cup Nonstick Muffin Pan, $23.95, Bed Bath & Beyond
Frozen Yogurt Pops
These cool and creamy ice pops are made simply from low-fat vanilla yogurt, frozen juice, and vanilla. Keep a stash in the freezer for those times when your sweet tooth starts calling.
Extra-Easy Spiced Kettle Corn
Munching on popcorn might be one of the easiest ways to snack lighter due to its low calorie count. For this recipe, you simply sprinkle sugar, salt, and garam masala onto microwave-popped kettle corn for a spicy-sweet treat. Try cooking kernels in an air popper or on the stovetop for movie night.
Buy It: Nostalgia Air-Pop Hot Air Popcorn Popper, $15.49, Target
Spiral Breadsticks
Keep refrigerated breadsticks on hand so you can bake up a batch of these easy healthy snacks any time! To make the savory spirals, you simply slice the breadsticks into long strips and wrap them around metal skewers. Brush with milk and sprinkle with seeds, salt, or seasonings, then bake.
Related: Must-Know Baking Tips for Quick Breads, Yeast Breads, and More
Veggie Mix with Ranch Dip
If you're looking for healthy snack ideas for kids, remember that ranch dressing usually gets a thumbs-up from the younger crowd. Here, shredded cucumber and dried dill add flavor to the dressing, resulting in an easy way to get kids to eat more vegetables.
Honey Fruit Salad
Healthy snack recipes often call for honey instead of sugar. That's because honey is sweeter than sugar, so less is needed. Combined with orange juice and fresh mint, the sweet and satisfying ingredient makes your favorite fruits even tastier.
Related: How to Start an Organic Herb Garden
Cherry-Almond Snack Mix
Apple pie spice and sweet-tart cherries give this healthy snack hints of dessert indulgence that you'll definitely stock in your pantry. Using cereal as a base, the mix is easy to prep and makes twenty 82-calorie servings.
Strawberry Greek Frozen Yogurt
Strawberries and cream becomes a healthy dessert thanks to Greek yogurt. It has more protein and less sugar than regular yogurt, so you can indulge in a healthy twist on the favorite fruit-and-cream combo.
Sweet and Spicy Apple Crisps
It's easy to pass on the bag of potato chips when you've got chipotle-spiced apple crisps in hand. With just three ingredients, the healthy snack takes only 15 minutes to prepare and has 112 calories per serving.
Italian Parmesan Pretzels
If you're looking to work on your bread-making skills, these homemade pretzels are hard to beat. Topped with butter and Parmesan cheese, the healthy snack features whole wheat dough, which packs a powerful protein pick-me-up.
Crunchy Cracker Snack Mix
This homemade snack mix makes junk food easy to skip. Use whatever nuts you've got in the pantry along with pretzels and cheese crackers before coating in a buttery sauce that will keep you coming back for more.
Skinny Guacamole
A few smart switcheroos earn this Mexican favorite a spot on our list of all-time-great healthy snack recipes. By using more veggies, including low-calorie poblano peppers and Roma tomatoes, we've kept the fat count low. Serve with whole-grain tortilla chips, or scoop up with homemade savory baked pita chips.
Chocolate-Date Truffles with Walnuts
Most truffles get their richness from loads of butter, but here we use naturally-sweet dates as a smart stand-in. Cocoa powder and nuts ensure will make you forget chocolate-filled sweets can actually be healthy.
Rosemary Roasted Nuts
At 30 servings per batch, you'll have enough snacks to fuel the family. Everyone will love the lightly buttered rosemary-laced treats, and they'll appreciate you for not bringing in another box of donuts!
Pico de Gallo Salsa
Salsa is not only super simple to make, but it will also taste better than your favorite local restaurant. Whip this 4-ingredient salsa recipe up in advance to let the flavors chill in the fridge.