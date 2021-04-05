Healthy Snacks to Buy That Taste Just Like Your Favorite Junk Food

Ever grab a bag of chips thinking, "I'll just eat a few," and suddenly the bag is empty? I have. This happens more often than I care to admit after working from home for more than a year, and it turns out I'm not alone. In a recent survey of more than 2,000 people by The Harris Poll on behalf of CVS Pharmacy, 67% of American adults who have been snacking during the pandemic are snacking at home more now than they normally would have prior to the COVID-19 pandemic starting. Whether you're craving potato chips or a candy bar to get through the workday, there are healthy snacks to buy that taste just as good (if not better) than some of your favorite junk foods.