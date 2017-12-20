Beat-the-Clock Healthy Game-Day Snacks
Arugula BLT Pizzas
Remember this after-school snack? Give the English muffin pizza concept an adult upgrade with a sprinkle of turkey bacon for protein and arugula leaves to bump up the vitamins.
Calorie tally: 128
Hot and Chunky Guacamole
The good news about avocados: They’re chock-full of healthy fats. The bad news about avocados: All that fat means the green fruits are calorie-dense. Enjoy the rich, creamy texture with less diet damage by mixing peas into your homemade guacamole. Fellow fans will never notice the difference!
Calorie tally: 69
Wrap-and-Roll Basil Pinwheels
Team Turkey? Team Ham? Team Roast Beef? Pick one or root for all three (layer a slice of each on each tortilla) for a fast-fix deli-inspired snack. Assemble two hours before guests arrive (two hours of the total time is for chilling), then right before you're ready to serve, shower with basil ribbons and celebrate your amazing defense against the snack attack.
Calorie tally: 68
Pumpkin Spread
Set out a spread of dips and allow guests to root for their favorites. We’re partial to this fresh take on bean dip that includes a whole can of pumpkin. Serve with tortilla chips and sliced veggies for a guilt-free and gluten-free option.
Calorie tally: 33
Pickle Poppers
These cheese-stuffed low-carb snacks are like pickle wraps 2.0. Bake a batch at halftime and prepare to watch them disappear before the teams leave their locker rooms.
Calorie tally: 50
New Orleans-Style BBQ Shrimp
Rather than serving shrimp cocktail (again), try this scrumptious spicy shrimp recipe. Each serving offers 9 grams of muscle-building protein! Pile hunks of crusty bread nearby to soak up every last drop of the garlicky sauce.
Calorie tally: 177
Layered Greek Dip
Time-crunched on game day? In just 20 minutes you can stack up this Mediterranean dip up to 24 hours before the whistle blows—the flavors get even better as they team up. Don't forget to call in pita chips or wedges off the bench for maximum scoopability.
Calorie tally: 114
Two-Tomato Bruschetta
Fans with big appetites will appreciate the fact that a pair of topped toasts come as part of each low-calorie snack serving. Slice up a whole wheat baguette for a gram of fiber per bite.
Calorie tally: 181
Triple-Olive Tapenade
While the classic version of this tasty cracker teammate is good, you can earn even more all-star host points by mixing in figs for a hint of natural sweetness.
Calorie tally: 29
Baked Root Vegetable Chips
Whether you snack on them straight or use them to scoop up hummus, guacamole, or another dip, these crunchy sweet potato chips will satisfy. Bake them in the oven or try our new favorite kitchen tool: an air fryer.
Calorie tally: 56
Blue Cheese Apricot Bites
Who needs bread when you can have sweet apricots as the vehicle for a scoop of salty cheese and crunchy walnuts? This is one appetizer that looks fancy but is actually easier than deciding which team spirit shirt to wear on game day.
Calorie tally: 33
Grilled Banana Bites
Grilled bananas, chocolate-hazelnut spread, and butter cookies team up to create one “grate” dessert-like snack. The calorie count slides in just under our 250-calorie limit, so to create a bit more diet wiggle room, try a graham cracker half for the base.
Calorie tally: 249
Stuffed Endive with Pear, Walnut, and Goat Cheese
Meet your new favorite healthy snack squad: endive leaf "chips," tangy goat cheese, salty walnuts, and sweet pears. Make this app ahead and serve the endive leaves and cheesy pear mixture in separate bowls, then coach guests how to build the perfect bite.
Calorie tally: 140