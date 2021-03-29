Our Best Dairy-Free Snacks to Cure Sweet and Savory Cravings
Whether you're vegan, lactose intolerant, or simply seeking more dairy-free snack ideas, these easy options will satisfy. Including sweet treats like smoothie bowls and fruity granola bars and savory noshes such as hummus and deviled eggs (oh yes, and gluten- and dairy-free snacks!), there’s a non-dairy snack to please every palate.
Banana-Almond Energy Bars
Skip the store-bought bars. You deserve better (and more natural) noshes, and this dairy-free snack delivers just that. Oats, almonds, and whole grain cereal team up with bananas, nut butter, dried apples, and honey for an energy bar that won’t cause a huge sugar crash. Try it for a brown bag side or midmorning snack.
Sweet Potato Hummus
Don’t be fooled by the name—this dairy-free snack is decidedly savory and smoky. It features all of the components of classic hummus, including chickpeas, tahini, and olive oil. Then we crank up the flavor with sweet potatoes, cumin, and chipotle in adobo. One bite will be more than enough proof that dips don’t need dairy to be delicious!
Paleo Avocado Deviled Eggs
Despite its creamy and rich texture, mayo actually contains zero dairy. So whether you use our homemade Paleo Mayonnaise or your favorite store-bought regular mayo, rest assured that these avocado-spiked deviled eggs are a gluten- and dairy-free snack.
Test Kitchen Tip: You can boil eggs for these stuffed snacks on the stove, in a pressure cooker, or by steaming.
Air-Fried Bratwurst Bites with Spicy Beer Mustard
Hosting a party or building a game-day menu for a squad with a food allergy or two? Add this gluten- and dairy-free snack to the lineup. Round up just seven ingredients and follow the air fryer recipe instructions for a zesty, high-protein snack. The brat bites are crowd-pleasing, but the real MVP might just be the beer-infused (use a gluten-free beer if that's an allergy of concern) mustard dipping sauce.
Barbecue Spice Roasted Chickpeas
If you crave chips, crackers, or pretzels, crunchy roasted beans might just be the best dairy-free snack to add to your repertoire. This chickpea snack is as easy as toss (the garbanzos with oil and a handful of spice cabinet staples), roast, and devour. Chili powder adds a lovely little kick, but if you really like spice, add a dash of cayenne pepper too.
Sweet Potato Fries with Roasted Garlic Ketchup
Drive right past the drive-through and oven-fry your own copycat french fries at home. After just 10 minutes of prep, this vitamin-rich nondairy snack is ready to bake. Upgrade your condiment game with our simple garlic-and-onion ketchup to serve on the side.
No-Bake Energy Poppers
Like a granola bar in a bite-size format, this no-bake treat is one of the best dairy-free snacks to pop before a workout or walk, or between meetings. Choose your own flavor adventure by customizing your oat, flax, and chia balls with dried blueberries, cherries, cranberries, or raisins. Almond butter, honey, and sunflower kernels pack this recipe with long-lasting energy.
Avocado-Egg Bake
Avocados can stand on their own, no toast required! This gluten- and dairy-free snack works well midafternoon to ward off the hangries until dinnertime. Thanks to the protein from the ham and egg and the healthy fats in the fresh avocado, each four-ingredient egg cup will satisfy for hours.
Walnut Butter Fruit Bites
Think of this dairy-free snack like the grown-up sibling to those fruit snack packs you gobbled up as a kid. Using five ingredients and zero oven time, you can create a low-carb, low-calorie grab-and-go snack for a speedy energy boost. With dried apricots and dates, these whole grain bites are naturally sweet without any added sugar.
Pumpkin Spread
Many of the most popular party dips (think: spinach-artichoke, queso, French onion dip) start with cheese, cream cheese, or sour cream. But this dairy-free snack calls for none of the above, yet it still tastes off-the-charts incredible and is super-silky, thanks to a can of pumpkin, OJ, garlic, cumin, and chili powder. Scoop it up with crackers, pita wedges, or veggies.
Crunchy PB and A Wrap
Just 5 minutes and four ingredients stand between you and this non-dairy snack. Ideal for kids—and kids at heart—this wrap recipe can be customized with your favorite nut butter, granola, and fruit. Don’t feel stuck with apples; chopped pears, peaches, or bananas would also work well.
Hot and Chunky Guacamole
Grab the chips (corn, flour tortilla, cucumber ... we don’t discriminate)! Master how to make guacamole and you’ll always be just minutes away from a dairy-free snack. Yes, we know you can buy guac premade, but the punchy fresh lime plus the creative addition of peas and jalapeños in this recipe—as well as the option to add or subtract divisive elements like fresh cilantro—make this totally worth the effort.