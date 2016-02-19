Quick and Healthy Salad Recipes

Whether it's tossed with fresh fruit or your favorite vegetable, salads are a blank canvas for adding in healthy ingredients. Choose from one of our healthy main-dish salad recipes. They're all low in fat, full of protein, and less than 400 calories.
1 of 18

Fresh Taco Salad

Whip up a healthy, fiesta-ready salad in less than 30 minutes. Ours features a kaleidoscope of fresh ingredients, such as jicama, corn, queso fresco, and creamy avocado. Top it all off with our garlicky cilantro-ranch dressing.

2 of 18

Shrimp and Rice Noodle Salad

Add a little Asian flair to your dinner routine with the help of dried rice noodles, shrimp, snow pea pods, and serrano chile peppers. Coat the salad in a store-bought Asian dressing, grab your chopsticks, and enjoy.

3 of 18

Indian Garbanzo Bean Salad with Pitas

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

A colorful medley of fiber-filled chickpeas, juicy red tomatoes, and other crisp veggies served with store-bought pita rounds makes a hearty, quick dinner idea. Lemon juice, high in vitamin C, brightens the flavor when infused into the cumin-citrus dressing.

4 of 18

How to Make Quick Salad Dressing

Grab a screw-top jar and get shaking! We'll show you how to make a quick and easy homemade salad dressing using ingredients right out of your pantry.

5 of 18

Asparagus and Shrimp Salad

Asparagus and your favorite salad greens fill this zesty shrimp salad with antioxidants and vitamins. Shrimp and veggies are tossed in a homemade orange-infused garlic dressing for a simple main-dish salad recipe under 250 calories!

6 of 18

Maple Mahi Mahi Salad

Quick-cooking fish and a so-simple salad dressing make this protein-packed salad recipe a snap to make. While the fish cooks, you can assemble the rest of the salad fixings for a healthy dinner in 30 minutes.

7 of 18

Stone Fruit Salad with Baked Goat Cheese Coins

Ripe, juicy peaches pack this salad with vitamin A, while rosemary-coated goat cheese provides a creamy fix of calcium. Combine vinegar, oil, mustard, and garlic in a screw-top jar to create the simple dressing to top this healthy salad.

8 of 18

Wilted Chicken Salad with Pomegranate Dressing

Dress up your traditional chicken salad in pretty pomegranate seeds and soft spinach leaves. The two combine to create an antioxidant-rich salad that pairs wonderfully with crunchy onions and almonds.

9 of 18

Pork Tenderloin with Cucumber-Mango Salad

Tender roasted pork rubbed with brown sugar and five-spice powder contrasts deliciously alongside a chilled mango, cucumber, and jalapeno salad.

10 of 18

Cilantro-Lime Pasta Salad

Stir up a healthy, company-worthy salad in just 30 minutes. This whole wheat pasta salad is filled with fresh ingredients, including mango, smooth avocado, onions, and sweet peppers. For a little kick, toss and coat in our cayenne-lime dressing.

11 of 18

Pan-Seared Pork and Fried Green Tomato Salad

Cornmeal-coated tomatoes and golden pork top this nutrient-rich watercress salad, while bottled sweet-and-sour sauce gives it a lively, simple coating.

Editor's Tip: Like to change things up? Use bread crumbs in place of cornmeal to coat tomatoes, and replace blue cheese with shaved Parmesan cheese.

12 of 18

Mediterranean Chicken Salad with Greek Dressing

Kalamata olives give this healthy baby greens salad a Mediterranean flair. The salad also sports fork-tender chicken, pickled veggies, and purchased Greek salad dressing for an all-in-one meal.

13 of 18

Wilted Spinach and Tilapia Salad

Rich in iron and high in calcium, spinach makes the perfect base for this heart-healthy tilapia salad. Toss in roma tomatoes and button mushrooms for pops of fresh, juicy flavor.

14 of 18

Shrimp and Watercress Salad

Dive into this two-step shrimp salad featuring fresh asparagus, cherry tomatoes, and watercress. The peppery, leafy green tastes delicious when balanced in flavor by bottled berry vinaigrette.

15 of 18

Sesame Chicken Salad

In just 20 minutes, you can make a zesty dinner salad that's less than 200 calories. Ours features whole baby corn, ruby-red radishes, and savory chicken on a bed of crisp greens. For a bit of zing, toss it in a homemade orange-sesame dressing.

16 of 18

Spaghetti and Corn Relish Salad

Sweet pepper, summer squash, cucumber, and corn straight off the cob give this multigrain pasta salad amazing summer flavor. Toss in a homemade vinegar-mustard dressing for delicious twang.

17 of 18

Gingered Beef and Broccoli Salad Bowl

Succulent steak and crisp veggies load this healthy, five-ingredient spinach salad with flavor and nutrition. Dress it up with an easy bottled ginger vinaigrette.

18 of 18

Smoked Salmon and Melon Salad

Layer fresh melon, blueberries, fennel, and smoked salmon in a large salad bowl to create a beautiful, healthy salad. Serve with our snappy yogurt-cardamom dressing for bursts of lemon-garlic goodness.

