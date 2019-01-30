12 Paleo Instant Pot Recipes You Can Make in a Flash
Pressure Cooker Loin Back Ribs with Apple Glaze
Eating Paleo is all about loading up on protein, and these apple-glazed ribs are packed with it (22 grams to be precise). Thanks to your Instant Pot, you won’t be waiting on dinner for hours—instead, your pressure cooker will have them tender, juicy, and falling off the bone after just 25 minutes.
Pressure Cooker Honey-Orange Chicken with Zucchini
Fresh produce is just as important on the Paleo diet as eating plenty of protein. This easy Instant Pot recipe delivers on both with juicy chicken thighs, fresh zucchini, and orange slices. The juice from the orange plus a drizzle of honey bring natural sweet flavors to this savory Paleo dinner without adding sugar.
Pressure Cooker Cauliflower Steaks with Pesto
How often do you get to add a steak-size side dish to your plate without feeling guilty? Add a big portion of Paleo-approved fresh veggies to your meal by cooking cauliflower slices in your Instant Pot until they’re perfectly tender, then top them with spoonfuls of our three-ingredient pesto.
Pressure Cooker Sweet and Spicy Beef Stew
Sweet onions, sweet peppers, and a sweet potato are the veggie trio that gives this Paleo beef stew its name. So if you're following a version of the Paleo Diet that doesn't allow sweet potatoes, move along. If you're sticking around, don't worry: There are no added sugars here. The spiciness comes from just one ingredient—chipotle peppers in adobo sauce, which turn up the heat and smokiness. Pile them all into your cooker along with plenty of beef to make a yummy Instant Pot Paleo beef stew after just 12 minutes of cook time.
Pressure Cooker Indian-Spiced Chicken
Missing off-limits rice and grains? This Instant Pot recipe provides a tasty substitute without breaking any Paleo rules: cauliflower rice! It’s a yummy stand-in for rice, and it’s also good for soaking up the aromatic sauce that coats this Indian-spiced chicken.
Pressure Cooker Beet and Feta Salad
Cooking beets in your pressure cooker makes them tender a lot quicker than most other methods (they need only 18 minutes under pressure, while roasting takes at least 30). Skip the feta to keep this side salad recipe Paleo, and instead choose lots of fresh veggies to pair with your beets, such as mixed greens, cucumber slices, and red onion. If you want to turn this dish into a Paleo entrée, mix in 2 cups shredded chicken with the greens.
Pressure Cooker Moroccan Apricot Chicken
Serve up bold flavors for dinner with this Moroccan chicken seasoned with ginger, turmeric, and allspice. Alongside Instant Pot Paleo chicken thighs, you’ll also scoop up tender butternut squash and Kalamata olives. To keep it Paleo, skip the grains and Greek yogurt (they're optional anyway) and serve with fresh parsley and a lemon wedge for bright flavor.
Pressure Cooker Cauliflower and Sweet Potato Soup
You don’t need traditional dairy to make an ultracreamy Instant Pot soup! You just need cauliflower, sweet potatoes, and coconut milk to make this soup smooth and dreamy. A few handfuls of chopped veggies and a scattering of spices complete this Paleo soup recipe.
Pressure Cooker Braised Carrots and Pearl Onions
We all need a quick and easy side dish sometimes, and this Instant Pot Paleo recipe delivers the goods. Baby carrots and pearl onions get nice and tender after only 4 minutes under pressure; the addition of garlic and cumin seeds makes them flavorful enough to hold their own on your plate. Add a squirt of lemon juice and a sprinkle of fresh mint, then serve this healthy veggie alongside your favorite Paleo-friendly roast.
Pressure Cooker Beef and Broccoli
Satisfy your cravings for takeout without leaving your house by whipping up this Paleo beef and broccoli recipe. Your pressure cooker can have this Chinese restaurant staple ready in under 30 minutes, start to finish. Bonus: When you make this Paleo recipe at home and leave your takeout menus in the drawer, you'll be less tempted to pair it with non-Paleo foods like fried rice.
Pressure Cooker Bacon Deviled Eggs
We know deviled eggs may not seem like a Paleo recipe, but if you substitute our Paleo mayonnaise for the purchased version, they absolutely are. Your Instant Pot can handle hard-boiling the eggs in 8 minutes flat; from there you just need to work on the filling. These Instant Pot deviled eggs make a tasty snack all on their own or they can be a yummy Paleo contribution to any meal or tailgate.
Butternut Squash Shakshuka
In general, Paleo rules recommend going easy on the butternut squash since it’s a starchier veggie. This Instant Pot shakshuka has 6 cups of squash, but it also makes six servings—so even if you use the full amount, you still won’t end up with tons on your plate. Skip the feta cheese at the end if you choose—instead, sprinkle your Instant Pot eggs and tomato sauce with a handful of fresh parsley.