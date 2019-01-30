12 Paleo Instant Pot Recipes You Can Make in a Flash

Sweet onions, sweet peppers, and a sweet potato are the veggie trio that gives this Paleo beef stew its name. So if you're following a version of the Paleo Diet that doesn't allow sweet potatoes, move along. If you're sticking around, don't worry: There are no added sugars here. The spiciness comes from just one ingredient—chipotle peppers in adobo sauce, which turn up the heat and smokiness. Pile them all into your cooker along with plenty of beef to make a yummy Instant Pot Paleo beef stew after just 12 minutes of cook time.