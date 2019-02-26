19 Paleo Chicken Recipes That Will Have Everyone Asking for Seconds
Pressure Cooker Honey-Orange Chicken with Zucchini
With this meal added to your collection of Paleo chicken recipes, you’ll always have a quick, healthy dinner at your fingertips. This Instant Pot recipe doesn’t need much prep (just 15 minutes), and it pressure-cooks quickly. In less time than it’ll take you to watch an episode of your favorite TV show, you’ll have Paleo chicken thighs with a side of zucchini on the table and ready to eat.
Greek Chicken and Vegetable Sheet-Pan Dinner
Craving chicken and veggies for dinner? This Paleo chicken breast delivers, and it makes cooking dinner super easy, too. Season the chicken with a simple Greek rub (dried oregano, basil, lemon-pepper seasoning, and garlic powder), then bake on a sheet pan alongside cauliflower, sweet peppers, and cherry tomatoes. It's an easy, healthy Paleo chicken recipe with almost no cleanup.
Butternut Coconut Rice with Thai Seasoned Chicken
When the leaves start to turn, take a break from cauliflower rice and turn butternut squash cubes into rice instead. It takes only a few pulses in your food processor, and cooking it in coconut milk makes it fit right in on this Thai-inspired plate. If you want to save time while you’re making this Paleo chicken breast recipe, you can look for riced butternut squash already packaged at the grocery store.
Warm Brussels Sprouts Salad with Chicken
This Paleo chicken salad recipe is hearty enough that you won’t feel like you’re eating salad for dinner (and it won’t leave you needing a midnight snack). Pile each plate high with a tasty blend of sautéed Brussels sprouts, red onion, and celery. Grilled chicken breast ramps up the protein, and orange slices add a touch of sweetness and juice to each bite.
Paleo Chicken and Avocado Lettuce Wraps
Transform an ordinary wrap into a Paleo chicken recipe with just a few sneaky swaps. Instead of adding a dollop of sour cream, spoon on homemade Paleo cashew cream, and support the chicken, avocado, and grape tomato filling with a romaine lettuce leaf instead of a tortilla.
Moroccan Tagine-Style Chicken Thighs
Not a single person in your house will arrive late to the table when this Paleo chicken dinner is on the menu. That’s because the tantalizing smell of Moroccan spices will fill your entire home as this mouthwatering chicken thigh recipe simmers away in the slow cooker. Instead of serving it with a side of couscous, try Paleo-approved cauliflower rice.
Chicken and Asparagus Skillet Supper
The summer squash and asparagus for this Paleo recipe are so easy to make that you may end up serving them regularly as a side dish for other entrées. Microwaving the veggies for just a few minutes gets the veggies crisp-tender (even quicker than skillet-cooking). The snappy veggies are the perfect pairing for succulent Paleo chicken thighs with bacon.
Smoky Paprika Garlic Chicken
This Paleo chicken breast recipe gets a lot of flavor from a simple marinade made with smoked paprika, fresh mint leaves, and plenty of garlic. Brushing on the leftover marinade as it cooks ensures that it stays nice and juicy on the grill. If you’ve got space on the grill, toss a few veggies alongside the chicken for a great side dish.
Paleo Chicken Meatball Noodle Bowl
When you’re craving Asian takeout, turn to this tasty Paleo ground chicken recipe. Though noodle bowls and popular Asian sauces aren’t usually included in Paleo guidelines, this recipe uses parsnip noodles and fresh ingredients like ginger, cilantro, and Fresno chile peppers instead of traditional soy sauce and other off-limits ingredients. We gave this Paleo noodle bowl plenty of Asian flavor without bending any rules.
Mojo Chicken Drummies with Cilantro-Mango Sauce
Every celebration needs chicken drummies! Party with your Paleo friends (and show the rest how tasty Paleo food can be) with this sweet and spicy Paleo chicken wings recipe. The key is to let the wings marinate for up to 24 hours in a flavorful mix of sweet mango and orange juices plus hot jalapeño chile peppers.
Pressure Cooker Indian-Spiced Chicken
This recipe proves once and for all that you don’t need to spend hours on a dish to develop bold flavors. The Paleo Instant Pot chicken recipe pressure-cooks in just 5 minutes, but each bite is brimming with the flavors of curry powder, cayenne pepper, and light coconut milk. Make sure you include a side of cauliflower rice to help soak up all the extra sauce—you won’t want to waste a drop.
Pesto Chicken Packets
Prep and cleanup are a breeze for this 30-minute Paleo recipe. When you cook chicken breasts in parchment packets with mushrooms, sweet peppers, and pesto, all the juices stay inside the packet, so dinner is more flavorful (and a lot less messy). It’s also a great option for families with one or two picky eaters in the mix: They can customize their packet with only the veggies they love.
Paleo Thai Green Chicken Curry
Turn your kitchen into an international eatery with this Paleo chicken thighs recipe. Green curry adds a bit of spice and coconut milk brings creaminess to this Thai-inspired dish filled with good-for your veggies like sweet peppers and carrots. To keep this healthy dinner Paleo-approved, serve this yummy recipe over strands of spaghetti squash instead of traditional noodles.
Chicken with Summer Squash
Do you have 25 minutes to spare? Then you’ve got enough time to make this Paleo chicken recipe with a side of summer squash and grape tomatoes. The trick is to start with a purchased roasted chicken, then dress it up by skillet-cooking for just a few minutes with squash, tomatoes, and garlic. It’s a sneaky way to serve up a Paleo chicken dinner that tastes homemade, minus the work of roasting a whole chicken.
Arugula Chicken Paillard
Looking for a quick Paleo chicken breast recipe? Make this one your go-to. From start to finish, it takes only 20 minutes, and that includes cooking the chicken, making a homemade champagne vinaigrette, and prepping fresh fruits and veggies to serve on the side.
Pressure Cooker Moroccan Apricot Chicken
When you need a big meal for a crowd fast, turn to this easy Paleo pressure cooker recipe. This dinner featuring butternut squash, Kalamata olives, and chicken thighs comes together in less than 30 minutes and serves eight. That’s enough to pack the leftovers for lunch tomorrow, and trust us—the Moroccan spices flavoring this dish will make it a lot tastier than your usual desk lunch.
Green Onion Chicken
This grilled chicken recipe is simple but oh, so tasty. Green onions, olive oil, and a little salt and pepper are all you need to make these Paleo chicken legs into a stunning dinner. Serve up the legs with your favorite side of veggies to complete the meal.
Classic Roasted Chicken
When you want something a little more special for dinner, turn to this Paleo chicken recipe. It's a whole chicken—and that seems darn fancy to us! Seasoned with a blend of fresh herbs and roasted until it’s golden brown and unbelievably tasty, this Paleo chicken isn’t your usual weeknight dinner. Roast a few healthy veggies at the same time for an easy side.
Coconut-Chicken Curry Stew
This Paleo chicken thigh recipe is perfect for a cozy winter night. It simmers in your slow cooker all day, so you can chase off the chill with a warm bowl of stew as soon as you get home. Plus, a spoonful of curry powder gives it a hint of spice, warming you up from the inside out.