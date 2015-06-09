Roast Beef and Slaw Sandwiches
Beef up your healthy no-cook recipe repertoire with this piled-high deli sandwich. In just 15 minutes, you can have a better-than-sub-shop supper by layering a tangy cabbage slaw with roast beef, Swiss, and whole wheat bread.
Test Kitchen Tip: If red meat isn’t your favorite, you could try this with low-sodium ham or turkey, too.
Chickpea-Herb Flatbreads
Save time with our shortcut crust swap. If you're in a hurry, purchase flatbreads, pitas, or naan rather than baking or grilling crust for pizza. Unlike often-greasy delivery, slices of this healthy no-cook dinner recipe are loaded with vitamins and fiber from tomatoes, cucumbers, and chickpeas.
Cobb Salad Sub
This healthy no-cook recipe is a feast that feeds six with chicken, bacon, veggies, blue cheese, and hard-boiled eggs. It’s pretty much made for toting along to your next picnic.
Turkey-Cucumber Sandwiches with Cilantro Spread
We’re calling turkey to center stage in this easy, healthy no-cook dinner recipe that also includes pretty cucumber ribbons and a citrus-cilantro yogurt sauce so it looks (and tastes) incredible. With 27 grams of protein, this is one sandwich that won’t leave you feeling snacky an hour later.
Sesame-Shrimp Noodle Bowl
If you think cooking noodles is as boring as waiting for water to boil, here’s your perfect pasta recipe! Simply soak the bean thread noodles in hot water while you stir together the Asian-inspired sauce. Toss those together with piles of herbs, veggies, and tofu, and you have a fast and fresh healthy no-cook recipe with 33 grams of satisfying protein.
Stacked Veggie Sandwiches with Pimiento Cheese
Satisfy your hunger in a way that would make any Southerner proud: with pimiento cheese. This cheap, healthy no-cook meal delivers all the peppery goodness you remember, plus a surprising amount of protein for a vegetarian sandwich. The secret ingredients? Cottage cheese and Greek yogurt.
Lemony Tuna Salad
Tuna is an all-star protein to turn to on oven-free nights. The combination of lemon, red onion, and cherry tomatoes ensures that this easy, healthy no-cook meal is bright and fresh. (Psst...it fits the Paleo diet, too.)
Avocado-Egg Breakfast Sandwich
Hard-boiled eggs aren’t just for breakfast. With 6 grams of protein each, they’re excellent building blocks for cheap, healthy no-cook meals any hour of the day. Slice and serve one on bread along with mashed avocado and leftover asparagus (or any other steamed or roasted veggie you have handy), slather on some mustard, and season to taste.
Burrata and Stone Fruit
For this modern twist on the traditional Caprese salad, layer pieces of creamy burrata cheese with slices of nectarines, plums, peaches, and/or apricots. (We're partial to using a combo.) Then sprinkle on mint and finish with hot chili oil for a taste bud-tempting hot-and-cool finish. While it’s fancy enough to flaunt at dinner parties, this summery dish also works well as a healthy no-cook lunch.
Salmon Salad with Strawberry Vinaigrette
This isn't just any standard salad. Fresh strawberries, honey, ginger, and chopped pecans take it to the next flavor level. Adding pouched salmon ensures that this healthy no-cook dinner recipe will satisfy in a hurry—it's ready in just 20 minutes!
Chilled Pea Soup with Vegetable Noodles
At first glance, you might expect this soup to be slow-simmered to score that silky, luscious texture. But all it takes is a blender and some buttermilk! Asparagus, peas, and zucchini—plus the chilled temperature—make this an ideal healthy no-cook recipe for summer. Just add a hunk of crusty bread, and dinner is done.
Pizza Lettuce Wraps
With help from a few large lettuce leaves, it's possible to enjoy the flavors of homemade pizza without turning on the oven or stove. This easy, healthy no-cook meal has only 5 grams of fat and, thanks to cannellini beans, the pizza wraps pack in a plentiful 12 grams of protein per serving.
Chopped Chef’s Salad
Pack several food groups into one salad with this low-calorie classic. Lean turkey breast and hard-cooked eggs give our easy chef's salad an impressive 21 grams of protein per serving.
Test Kitchen Tip: Turn this quick, healthy no-cook meal into a superfood salad by swapping in nutrient-rich kale and/or spinach for the romaine.
Veggie Noodles with Cashew Pesto
In the mood for noodles but don't want to turn on your stove? Try veggie noodles instead! (And we’re not just talking about zucchini noodles…although those are terrific, too.) Carrots, cucumber, and daikon act as imitation noodles in this flavorful and healthy no-cook recipe.
Shrimp and Pineapple Lettuce Cups
Whip up a healthy no-cook dinner recipe with just six ingredients that offer international flavor. Coat cooked shrimp, fresh pineapple, and sweet red pepper with toasted sesame oil and cilantro before piling into crisp lettuce cups. At just 179 calories per serving, feel free to polish off two or three if this is your entree.
Fresh Taco Salad
Now this is how you do a south-of-the-border-style salad. Transform the traditional taco toss with our version that's packed full of fresh ingredients. Jicama, jalapeño peppers, and avocado add delicious flavor to this healthy no-cook recipe. Top it all off with a cilantro-ranch dressing for a creamy finish.
Test Kitchen Tip: Add protein to make it a meal. We’re partial to grilled steak or shrimp.
Red Pepper Hummus Wraps with Avocado and Cheddar Cheese
Homemade red pepper hummus is worth the effort for these tasty wraps. (Although we’re pretty fond of this grocery store cauliflower hummus, too.) Each serving of this healthy no-cook lunch or dinner—complete with sweet pepper, avocado, and microgreens—fuels you with fiber, protein, and loads of vitamins.
White Bean Tuna Salad
This delicious salad is ready for dinner in just three easy steps. And best of all, there's no cooking required. Just combine the ingredients called for to make the easy, healthy no-cook meal, shake up the homemade dressing, and enjoy.
Salmon Pita Sandwiches
Low in fat and calories, these speedy seafood sandwiches are a great healthy no-cook dinner recipe option to turn to on busy weeknights. You can assemble the sandwiches in 15 minutes or less.
Test Kitchen Tip: If salmon’s not your jam, try the same ratios with a pouch of tuna instead.
Gazpacho Verde
Go green with a refreshing blend of spinach, avocado, cucumber, and celery. The cool summer soup gets a kick from green salsa and lime juice. The kicker (well, besides the spicy salsa): The entire healthy no-cook recipe takes just 10 minutes to prepare.
Black-Eyed Pea Salad
Vegetarian entrees can absolutely be flavor-packed, as this salad proves. Combine the fresh vegetables, tangy homemade dressing, and vitamin-rich black-eyed peas for an easy, healthy no-cook meal option that’s perfect for potlucks, too.
Test Kitchen Tip: Eat this salad as you would salsa by scooping it up with whole grain baked pita wedges or tortilla chips.
Nectarine, Beet, and Goat Cheese Salad
Shredded cooked chicken lasts up to 3 days in the refrigerator, making it a go-to protein for healthy no-cook dinner recipes on busy evenings. (Or if you’re really crunched for time, score a rotisserie chicken at your supermarket.) Pile the lean meat onto spinach and top with baby beets, nectarine slices, and creamy goat cheese.
Caprese Salad Pita Pockets
Salad or sandwich? We say, why not both at once? The classic mozzarella, tomato, and basil salad gets a hearty twist in pita pockets alongside salad greens, cucumber, and a bit of dressing. If you need a quick meal to take to go, pack the pita, salad, and dressing separately so everything in this cheap, healthy no-cook meal stays fresh and crisp.
Cabbage and Carrot Salad with Peanut Sauce
Trade your lackluster spinach salad for an impressive bed of peanut-sauced cabbage and carrots. Just add cellophane noodles to the healthy no-cook dinner recipe, and dinner is done.
Test Kitchen Tip: To bump up the protein, top with leftover grilled chicken or tofu.
Tofu Spring Rolls
A quick dunk in water makes the rice papers pliable and ready to shape around fresh fillings. We call for tofu, cucumbers, carrots, and mint, but feel free to customize with other quick-prep ingredients you have on hand. (Sweet peppers, shrimp, bean sprouts, and Thai basil would all be brilliant swaps or additions to this cheap, healthy no-cook meal.)
Superfoods Salad
Goat cheese and walnuts help give this colorful salad standout flavor. Filled with spinach, blueberries, strawberries, and chicken, this no-cook recipe is full of protein and ready in less than half an hour.
Test Kitchen Tip: Craving more carbs? Pair this salad with a store-bought pita or a slice of Sweet and Savory Twist Bread.