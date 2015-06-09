Low-Sodium Dinner Recipes That Are Still Packed with Flavor
Meyer Lemon-Rosemary Chicken Salad
Store-bought salad dressings and condiments are often sodium bombs. But not the drizzle that tops this low-salt recipe! The olive oil-based dressing gets its zest from shallot, black pepper, and just a pinch of salt. Pour it over a mix of fresh veggies, grilled chicken, and lemon wedges for squeezing and you won’t feel like you’re missing a thing.
Priya’s Dal
Restaurant fare is often a hidden source of loads of salt. (Pro tip: Chefs often add a lot more salt and butter than you would at home.) Making takeout-inspired dishes at home allows you to control the quality and quantity of ingredients. Take this low-sodium recipe, a cozy lentil stew that is packed with flavor from turmeric, cumin, lime juice, Thai red chiles, and cayenne pepper. Oh yes, and just a ¼ teaspoon of salt per serving.
Beef Tenderloin with Balsamic Tomatoes
Steak as part of a heart-healthy diet? You bet! By keeping portions in check and infusing flavor from vinegar and fresh herbs instead of salt like we do in this low-sodium dinner idea, you can sink your teeth into a juicy cut of meat for only 80 milligrams of sodium per serving.
Broccoli Rabe over Polenta
A low-sodium recipe that’s vegetarian, done in 30 minutes, and so delicious you’ll want to make it every week—this healthy comfort food dish checks all the boxes. Over a bed of quick-cooking polenta, layer garlic-scented broccoli rabe and roasted red peppers in a simple two-ingredient sauce. (Just be sure to invest in low- or no-sodium chicken stock to use here and you’ll be all set for supper success.)
Sheet-Pan Chicken with Peaches and Tomatoes
Savor peek summer vibes on a plate. A homemade honey mustard vinaigrette helps this low-fuss and low-sodium dinner recipe taste like something you’d order at a fancy bistro, but it’s actually a cinch to make yourself with just 20 minutes to prep. For a quick-fix dinner recipe, assemble the recipe in the morning, then chill until you’re ready to bake and devour.
Salmon with Roasted Tomatoes and Shallots
Don’t be intimidated by cooking fish or seafood at home. This low-sodium dinner idea shows that it’s quite simple to get restaurant-caliber results. Start by roasting tomatoes to give them a head start, then top those with salmon fillet(s), skin-side down. Roast for 15 minutes more and you’re all set to serve the entrée with less than ¼ teaspoon of sodium per serving.
Cabbage and Apple Farro Toss
Bacon provides all the salt and savory goodness you need in this well-balanced, low-sodium recipe. A half-strip per serving pairs beautifully with the nutty farro, sweet-tart apples, and tangy honey mustard sauce. Seeking a meat-free option? Try trendy carrot bacon instead of pork-based.
Farfalle with Mushrooms & Spinach
Jarred marinara and Alfredo sauces are often shockingly high in sodium, so we prefer to go the DIY route with our pasta sauces as often as possible. To make this Test Kitchen-favorite low-sodium dinner, toss bow tie pasta with fresh portobello mushrooms and spinach, and voila! You can enjoy a delicious, no-sacrifice pasta dinner.
Halibut with Arugula and Charred Green Onion Vinaigrette
Another 30-minute meal perfect for busy weeknights, this low-salt recipe gets its kick from dried oregano and Italian seasoning, garlic, and peppery radishes. Try it with halibut, cod, or your favorite sturdy white fish and serve over a big pile of greens. The end result is not only tasty, but also keto-friendly, pescatarian, and gluten-free.
Lemon-Roasted Tuna and Asparagus
There’s a reason why Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat ($21, Amazon) is such a phenomenon as a cookbook, Netflix show, and culinary philosophy. While salt is important, acid, fat, and heat also play vital roles. Balance all of the above—as in this low-sodium recipe that includes omega-3-rich tuna and plenty of acid from lemons—and you can dial back the salt but keep all of the flavor.
Cold Oven Chicken
BH&G fans can’t get enough of this uber-easy, customizable chicken recipe. Start with four chicken breasts, then choose your own flavor adventure with a spice blend such as mustard-tarragon, Cajun garlic, or chipotle. On a sheet pan, drizzle the chicken with olive oil, add your seasonings of choice, pop the bird in the oven, then flip on the temp. (See where the name comes from?) With a maximum of ¼ teaspoon per serving, this low-sodium dinner is flavor-rich and incredibly juicy.
Sesame Chicken Salad
With just 96(!) milligrams of sodium, this is one of the most salt-smart meal ideas on our site. Sun-sweetened orange juice and mild rice vinegar combine with nutty sesame oil, making a zesty dressing for this low-sodium recipe. Try it with leftover chicken, grilled shrimp, or even steak—just stick to mostly herbs and spices to season your meat.
Fajita-Style Beef Tacos
Skip those salt-loaded taco seasoning mixes and add flavor to your Mexican recipes yourself. This low-sodium meal is a breeze to make and requires just 15 minutes of hands-on time! These hearty tacos get their fresh, punchy flavors from lime and cilantro, a touch of sweetness from golden mango, and a kick of heat from cayenne pepper.