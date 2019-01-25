Low-Sodium Recipes

Maintaining a low-sodium diet is more easily-followed when you're making recipes from scratch so you can control the amount of salt that goes into the dish. With our collection of flavorful recipes, you'll never miss the salt. By following our recipes and simple ingredient swaps, you'll soon be on your way to a diet that's low in sodium and good for your heart-health.

Most Recent

Healthy Lettuce Wrap Recipes

Looking for a low-carb appetizer or a healthy, light meal? Try a lettuce wrap! Lettuce wraps are like a handheld salad and packed with protein. Whether you choose Asian lettuce wraps or a chicken wrap recipe, you'll want to make these wraps for lunch tomorrow.
10 Tofu Recipes That Actually Taste Amazing

Tofu can get a bad rap. These 10 mouthwatering recipes make tofu taste actually amazing.
Healthy Smoothie Recipes

No matter what you're in the mood for, you'll find satisfaction in one of these healthy smoothie recipes. Try a strawberry smoothie for a summer treat, a green smoothie for an easy vitamin boost, or an invigorating tropical smoothie for a blast of energy. There are plenty of healthy smoothie recipes for weight loss, too.
Healthy High-Potassium Recipes

If you¿re looking for a natural, inexpensive way to control blood pressure, look no further than your kitchen! Fruits, vegetables, fresh meat, and dairy products all contain potassium, which studies show can help lower and control blood pressure. Use our tasty recipes to help you reach the daily recommended 3,500 mg of this health-promoting mineral and fight hypertension.
Low-Sodium Rub Recipes

Keep your sodium intake down with these healthful choices for adding spice to your meals.
Low-Sodium Dinner Recipes

Low sodium doesn't mean low flavor. These scrumptious heart-healthy recipes have less than 140 mg of sodium per serving. So go ahead -- use these low-sodium recipes to serve a tasty, low-sodium supper tonight!
More Low-Sodium Recipes

Low-Sodium Food Swaps

Searching for low-sodium foods at the supermarket can be a time-consuming task. We've gathered 22 low-sodium foods to get you started.
Heart-Healthy Cooking Shortcuts

Heart-Healthy Living's test kitchen expert offers the top 15 ways to lighten up your favorite recipes.
Best Pantry Picks for a Low-Sodium Diet

How to Cook with Less Salt

Our Best Low-Sodium Recipes

15 Sodium Facts You Need to Know

