Healthy Lettuce Wrap Recipes
Looking for a low-carb appetizer or a healthy, light meal? Try a lettuce wrap! Lettuce wraps are like a handheld salad and packed with protein. Whether you choose Asian lettuce wraps or a chicken wrap recipe, you'll want to make these wraps for lunch tomorrow.
10 Tofu Recipes That Actually Taste Amazing
Tofu can get a bad rap. These 10 mouthwatering recipes make tofu taste actually amazing.
Healthy Smoothie Recipes
No matter what you're in the mood for, you'll find satisfaction in one of these healthy smoothie recipes. Try a strawberry smoothie for a summer treat, a green smoothie for an easy vitamin boost, or an invigorating tropical smoothie for a blast of energy. There are plenty of healthy smoothie recipes for weight loss, too.
Healthy High-Potassium Recipes
If you¿re looking for a natural, inexpensive way to control blood pressure, look no further than your kitchen! Fruits, vegetables, fresh meat, and dairy products all contain potassium, which studies show can help lower and control blood pressure. Use our tasty recipes to help you reach the daily recommended 3,500 mg of this health-promoting mineral and fight hypertension.
Low-Sodium Rub Recipes
Keep your sodium intake down with these healthful choices for adding spice to your meals.
Low-Sodium Dinner Recipes
Low sodium doesn't mean low flavor. These scrumptious heart-healthy recipes have less than 140 mg of sodium per serving. So go ahead -- use these low-sodium recipes to serve a tasty, low-sodium supper tonight!