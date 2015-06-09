Low-Fat Dinner Recipes

June 09, 2015
Keep your meals heart-healthy with our low-fat dinner recipes. We've gathered some of your favorite main-dish staples, all containing 8 grams of fat or less.
Lentil-Toasted Barley Soup with Sausage

Fat: 7 g (2 g saturated fat)

One reader called this veggie-packed lentil soup the “perfect dinner on a chilly night.” We love that it's packed with fiber-rich barley, nutrient-loaded spinach, and the subtle heat of fire-roasted tomatoes, garlic, and cumin.

Greek-Seasoned Pork with Lemon Couscous

Fat: 8 g (2 g saturated fat)

Fresh lemon peel mingles with spinach and couscous, perfectly complementing the Greek seasoning on our pork chops. Create this low-fat feast for four in just 20 minutes.

Dijon Lentil & Sausage Casserole

Fat: 5 g (1 g saturated fat)

Low-fat doesn't have to mean bland. Our sophisticated take on a turkey and vegetable casserole gets its depth of flavor from a touch of Dijon, sprigs of parsley, and a little lemon zest.

Creamy Farro-Smothered Portobellos

Fat: 6 g (4 g saturated fat)

Fill portobello mushrooms with farro -- an ancient grain with a chewy, nutty texture -- as well as Swiss chard, dried tomatoes, and thyme to make a delicious low-fat vegetarian meal. You can find farro in the health section of most grocery stores.

Sesame-Ginger Turkey Wraps

Fat: 5 g (1 g saturated fat)

These turkey wraps are a healthy alternative to your sandwich staple. Lean turkey, shredded broccoli, and a sesame-ginger sauce offer big flavor without the added calories.

Cajun Chicken with Red Beans

Fat: 6 g (1 g saturated fat)

Taking just 20 minutes from start-to-finish, this spicy chicken dish is the perfect low-fat choice for any weeknight. Simmer okra and veggies with a little Cajun seasoning to round out this satisfying Southern-inspired meal.

Shredded Burgundy Beef Po Boys

Fat: 8 g (4 g saturated fat)

This is one sandwich you’ll want to eat with a knife and fork. Start with thick Italian bread stacked with beef and peppers that have been slow-cooked in an unexpectedly tasty marinade of coffee and red wine. Top with provolone and broil until you’ve got a melty, delicious dinner sandwich.

Classic French Dips

Fat: 7 g (2 g saturated fat)

Fresh beef brisket dipped in Worcestershire sauce -- what could be better? This slow cooker classic requires just 20 minutes of prep time, then the slow cooker does the work.

Chili Bean-Stuffed Peppers

Fat: 8 g (4 g saturated fat)

This no-sacrifice vegetarian dish tastes as good as it looks. Tomato sauce dresses up the plate, while a delicious mixture of rice, chopped onion, and beans fills the bright sweet peppers.

Tropical Shrimp Cocktail

Fat: 8 g (1 g saturated fat)

Seafood and citrus fruits make a tangy combination -- here, chopped kiwifruit, shredded lime peel, lemon juice, and mango unite with medium shrimp for a low-fat dinner.

Turkey Taco Salad

Fat: 7 g (2 g saturated fat)

Say ole! to a healthier take on a Mexican restaurant staple. Skipping the fried shell in favor of a few baked tortilla chips saves huge on fat and calories.

Southwest Chicken Skillet

Fat: 6 g (1 g saturated fat)

Tangy sweet peppers, onions, zucchini, and black beans add flavor -- with little fat -- to this one-pan chicken dinner.

Chunky Minestrone

Fat: 4 g (1 g saturated fat)

This veggie-stuffed classic cooks in 50 minutes in a Dutch oven, letting you focus on family rather than dinner prep.

Beefy Italian Skillet

Fat: 8 g (3 g saturated fat)

Boneless beef round steak keeps this dish light in fat. Add fresh mushrooms, sweet pepper, canned tomatoes, celery, and spices for a memorable Italian take on dinner.

