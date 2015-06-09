Low-Fat Dinner Recipes
Lentil-Toasted Barley Soup with Sausage
Fat: 7 g (2 g saturated fat)
One reader called this veggie-packed lentil soup the “perfect dinner on a chilly night.” We love that it's packed with fiber-rich barley, nutrient-loaded spinach, and the subtle heat of fire-roasted tomatoes, garlic, and cumin.
Greek-Seasoned Pork with Lemon Couscous
Fat: 8 g (2 g saturated fat)
Fresh lemon peel mingles with spinach and couscous, perfectly complementing the Greek seasoning on our pork chops. Create this low-fat feast for four in just 20 minutes.
Dijon Lentil & Sausage Casserole
Fat: 5 g (1 g saturated fat)
Low-fat doesn't have to mean bland. Our sophisticated take on a turkey and vegetable casserole gets its depth of flavor from a touch of Dijon, sprigs of parsley, and a little lemon zest.
Creamy Farro-Smothered Portobellos
Fat: 6 g (4 g saturated fat)
Fill portobello mushrooms with farro -- an ancient grain with a chewy, nutty texture -- as well as Swiss chard, dried tomatoes, and thyme to make a delicious low-fat vegetarian meal. You can find farro in the health section of most grocery stores.
Sesame-Ginger Turkey Wraps
Fat: 5 g (1 g saturated fat)
These turkey wraps are a healthy alternative to your sandwich staple. Lean turkey, shredded broccoli, and a sesame-ginger sauce offer big flavor without the added calories.
Cajun Chicken with Red Beans
Fat: 6 g (1 g saturated fat)
Taking just 20 minutes from start-to-finish, this spicy chicken dish is the perfect low-fat choice for any weeknight. Simmer okra and veggies with a little Cajun seasoning to round out this satisfying Southern-inspired meal.
Shredded Burgundy Beef Po Boys
Fat: 8 g (4 g saturated fat)
This is one sandwich you’ll want to eat with a knife and fork. Start with thick Italian bread stacked with beef and peppers that have been slow-cooked in an unexpectedly tasty marinade of coffee and red wine. Top with provolone and broil until you’ve got a melty, delicious dinner sandwich.
Classic French Dips
Fat: 7 g (2 g saturated fat)
Fresh beef brisket dipped in Worcestershire sauce -- what could be better? This slow cooker classic requires just 20 minutes of prep time, then the slow cooker does the work.
Chili Bean-Stuffed Peppers
Fat: 8 g (4 g saturated fat)
This no-sacrifice vegetarian dish tastes as good as it looks. Tomato sauce dresses up the plate, while a delicious mixture of rice, chopped onion, and beans fills the bright sweet peppers.
Tropical Shrimp Cocktail
Fat: 8 g (1 g saturated fat)
Seafood and citrus fruits make a tangy combination -- here, chopped kiwifruit, shredded lime peel, lemon juice, and mango unite with medium shrimp for a low-fat dinner.
Turkey Taco Salad
Fat: 7 g (2 g saturated fat)
Say ole! to a healthier take on a Mexican restaurant staple. Skipping the fried shell in favor of a few baked tortilla chips saves huge on fat and calories.
Southwest Chicken Skillet
Fat: 6 g (1 g saturated fat)
Tangy sweet peppers, onions, zucchini, and black beans add flavor -- with little fat -- to this one-pan chicken dinner.
Chunky Minestrone
Fat: 4 g (1 g saturated fat)
This veggie-stuffed classic cooks in 50 minutes in a Dutch oven, letting you focus on family rather than dinner prep.
Beefy Italian Skillet
Fat: 8 g (3 g saturated fat)
Boneless beef round steak keeps this dish light in fat. Add fresh mushrooms, sweet pepper, canned tomatoes, celery, and spices for a memorable Italian take on dinner.