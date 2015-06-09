Low-Calorie Muffins

June 09, 2015
Low in calories doesn't have to mean low in flavor. We've selected a batch of scrumptious, made-from-scratch muffin recipes for you to whip up -- including apple-streusel, smoked cheddar, traditional blueberry, and more! Best of all, they're all fewer than 200 calories per serving and have less than 8 grams of fat.
Start Slideshow

1 of 14

Apple-Streusel Muffins

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Spice up your morning routine with a warm and crumbly apple-streusel muffin. Laced with brown sugar and packed with flaxseeds, pecans, and sliced apples, these muffins are perfect for a seasonal fall breakfast.

Calories in this muffin: 163

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 14

Cranberry-Buttermilk Muffins

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Fresh cranberries take center stage in this batch of morning muffins, while a pinch of zesty orange peel brightens up the batter. Sprinkle the tops with coarse sugar to give them sophisticated bakery appeal.

Calories in this muffin: 163

3 of 14

Muffins

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This traditional muffin recipe is a blank canvas for all kinds of fun flavors, including lemon-poppy seed, blueberry, cheese, and oatmeal variations. Top 'em all off with our sweet (and simple) streusel topping.

Calories in this muffin: 136

Advertisement

4 of 14

How to Make Muffins

When it comes to making a delicious batch of muffins, it's all about the mixing. Watch and learn for tips and tricks on how to get perfectly rounded tops, straight from the Better Homes and Gardens Test Kitchen.

5 of 14

Apricot and Chevre Muffins

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

The soft and tangy goat cheese in this muffin recipe is sure to satisfy your savory side, while dried apricots, brown sugar, and a drizzle of golden honey sweeten things up.

Calories in this muffin: 166

6 of 14

Corn Muffins

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

A scoop of plain low-fat yogurt makes these low-calorie corn muffins extra moist. Pick between honey-poppy seed, maple-bacon, and orange-cranberry variations.

Calories in this muffin: 126

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 14

Smoked Cheddar Mini Muffins

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Make a lively batch of our mini cayenne-cheddar muffins as a side to dinner tonight. Split the savory batter into three bowls, then fill each with poppy seeds, sesame seeds, or roasted red sweet peppers for a ready-to-share assortment.

Calories in this muffin: 71

8 of 14

Ginger-Pear Muffins

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Baked with oat bran, walnuts, and rolled oats, these pear-studded muffins offer a hearty fix of fiber. A pinch of ginger in the crumbly topping adds comforting flavor.

Calories in this muffin: 149

9 of 14

Pumpkin Muffins

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

The secret to these enticing low-calorie muffins? A combination of canned pumpkin, flavorful buckwheat, and a refreshing splash of antioxidant-rich orange juice.

Calories in this muffin: 134

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 14

Curried Squash Muffins

Credit: Scott Little
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Curry and roasted butternut squash pair up in this spiced muffin recipe that's less than 150 calories per muffin. Dust the tops with powdered sugar for a sweet and pretty finish.

Calories in this muffin: 141

11 of 14

Cranberry-Walnut Muffins

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Whole wheat flour and rolled oats add filling fiber to these healthy muffins. Cranberries and chopped walnuts make them a delicious anytime treat.

Calories in this muffin: 161

12 of 14

Ginger-Blueberry Muffins

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Cake flour gives these updated blueberry muffins their fluffy texture. Thanks to molasses, fresh ginger, and other homey spices, you're likely to make this your go-to breakfast recipe.

Calories in this muffin: 167

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 14

Banana Multigrain Streusel Muffins

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Opt for easy with this grab-and-go muffin that uses whole bran cereal and ripe bananas. A spoonful of sour cream in the batter makes these sweet muffins extra creamy.

Calories in this muffin: 172

14 of 14

Lemon-Blueberry Muffins

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Zippy lemon peel offers a hint of citrus in every bite of this classic bakery staple. These warm, fruity muffins are low in sugar and get their natural sweetness from fresh blueberries.

Calories in this muffin: 119

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next