Low-Calorie Muffins
Apple-Streusel Muffins
Spice up your morning routine with a warm and crumbly apple-streusel muffin. Laced with brown sugar and packed with flaxseeds, pecans, and sliced apples, these muffins are perfect for a seasonal fall breakfast.
Calories in this muffin: 163
Cranberry-Buttermilk Muffins
Fresh cranberries take center stage in this batch of morning muffins, while a pinch of zesty orange peel brightens up the batter. Sprinkle the tops with coarse sugar to give them sophisticated bakery appeal.
Calories in this muffin: 163
Muffins
This traditional muffin recipe is a blank canvas for all kinds of fun flavors, including lemon-poppy seed, blueberry, cheese, and oatmeal variations. Top 'em all off with our sweet (and simple) streusel topping.
Calories in this muffin: 136
How to Make Muffins
When it comes to making a delicious batch of muffins, it's all about the mixing. Watch and learn for tips and tricks on how to get perfectly rounded tops, straight from the Better Homes and Gardens Test Kitchen.
Apricot and Chevre Muffins
The soft and tangy goat cheese in this muffin recipe is sure to satisfy your savory side, while dried apricots, brown sugar, and a drizzle of golden honey sweeten things up.
Calories in this muffin: 166
Corn Muffins
A scoop of plain low-fat yogurt makes these low-calorie corn muffins extra moist. Pick between honey-poppy seed, maple-bacon, and orange-cranberry variations.
Calories in this muffin: 126
Smoked Cheddar Mini Muffins
Make a lively batch of our mini cayenne-cheddar muffins as a side to dinner tonight. Split the savory batter into three bowls, then fill each with poppy seeds, sesame seeds, or roasted red sweet peppers for a ready-to-share assortment.
Calories in this muffin: 71
Ginger-Pear Muffins
Baked with oat bran, walnuts, and rolled oats, these pear-studded muffins offer a hearty fix of fiber. A pinch of ginger in the crumbly topping adds comforting flavor.
Calories in this muffin: 149
Pumpkin Muffins
The secret to these enticing low-calorie muffins? A combination of canned pumpkin, flavorful buckwheat, and a refreshing splash of antioxidant-rich orange juice.
Calories in this muffin: 134
Curried Squash Muffins
Curry and roasted butternut squash pair up in this spiced muffin recipe that's less than 150 calories per muffin. Dust the tops with powdered sugar for a sweet and pretty finish.
Calories in this muffin: 141
Cranberry-Walnut Muffins
Whole wheat flour and rolled oats add filling fiber to these healthy muffins. Cranberries and chopped walnuts make them a delicious anytime treat.
Calories in this muffin: 161
Ginger-Blueberry Muffins
Cake flour gives these updated blueberry muffins their fluffy texture. Thanks to molasses, fresh ginger, and other homey spices, you're likely to make this your go-to breakfast recipe.
Calories in this muffin: 167
Banana Multigrain Streusel Muffins
Opt for easy with this grab-and-go muffin that uses whole bran cereal and ripe bananas. A spoonful of sour cream in the batter makes these sweet muffins extra creamy.
Calories in this muffin: 172
Lemon-Blueberry Muffins
Zippy lemon peel offers a hint of citrus in every bite of this classic bakery staple. These warm, fruity muffins are low in sugar and get their natural sweetness from fresh blueberries.
Calories in this muffin: 119