Healthy Pork Recipes
Garlic-Pepper Pork with Warm Garbanzo Salad
Slow-cooked pork loin goes fresh, thanks to fresh veggies and herbs. Then we take it Mediterranean with Kalamata olives and feta cheese. It's an all-in-one healthy dinner from your slow cooker.
Shredded Pork Roast Sandwiches
For Southern-style barbecue sandwiches that carry just the right amount of heat, add a dash of cayenne pepper to your pork. Serve the slow cooker sandwiches with coleslaw and corn on the cob for a complete, easy meal.
Apple Cider-Brined Pork Chops
Apple cider isn't reserved for cold-weather comfort food. The tart drink gives boneless pork chops moist, full flavor, plus it reduces cooking time on the grill. Serve with miniature sweet peppers and French bread for a complete meal.
Quick Mu Shu Pork
So fast, we put quick in the name! This healthy pork recipe cooks in about 20 minutes in one skillet for an easy weeknight meal complete with three food groups!
Garlic Pork with Kale and Walnut Barley
Protein-packed pork tenderloin needs just garlic, thyme, and a sprinkle of salt and pepper for full-bodied flavor. Complement the healthy pork main dish with a kale and barley salad that features lower-sodium, less-fat bacon.
Oven-Roasted Pork with Rhubarb Barbecue Sauce
Pork loin takes on bright spring flavor with a tangy mango-rhubarb stuffing. Slather the lean cut of meat with a double dose of juicy barbecue sauce.
Healthy Pork Recipe Tip: Rhubarb not in season? Replace fresh rhubarb with 1-1/2 pounds frozen cut rhubarb for the sauce.
Sauerkraut and Pork Shoulder Roast
Beer, sauerkraut, and Dijon mustard each contribute to the robust flavor of this slow-cooked pork shoulder roast. Pile the meat onto crusty bread with onions and sauerkraut for a lunch that is far from lackluster.
Lime-Chile Pork Tortas with Freezer Guacamole
Succulent slow-cooked pork gains international flavor with the help of poblano and jalapeno peppers. Stuff the spicy meat into Mexican bolillo rolls along with chunky guacamole, which adds heart-healthy fat to the protein-packed meal.
Healthy Pork Recipe Tip: Both the homemade guacamole and the pork mixture can be stored in the freezer, separately, up to 1 month.
Pork Roast with Baby Vegetables
Top a bed of roasted baby vegetables with our rosemary-garlic pork roast for an elegant meal under 300 calories. The nutrient-rich veggies can be swapped based on seasonal produce availability.
Jamaican Pork Stir-Fry
Jamaican-style stir-fry pork and peppers with a bit of heat are easy ingredients to prep ahead and toss together. Serve the 20-minute dinner recipe over brown rice or whole grain pasta to add an additional food group.
Quick Pork-and-Vegetable Fried Brown Rice
Fried rice isn't your typical "health food," but this one is loaded with veggies and swaps in nutrient-packed brown rice for traditional white. Meat takes the supporting role in this whole grain, veggieful meal, but each serving still packs 19 g protein while offering 4 g fiber.
Cilantro-Lime Pork
Fresh cilantro and tangy lime give pork tenderloin huge flavor without adding empty calories. Toss your five ingredients into a slow cooker and enjoy this healthy pork recipe with any of your favorite toppers.
Mustard-Rubbed Pork Loin with Rhubarb Sauce
This juicy pork roast recipe, cooked in a rosemary-garlic mustard mixture, can be either grilled or oven-roasted, making it a healthy dinner option for any season. A tangy homemade rhubarb sauce finishes the 200-calorie dish.
Pork with Butternut Squash Barley Risotto
Showcase fiber-rich barley and butternut squash in a healthy yet hearty risotto. Prep your pork tenderloin while the barley cooks for a complete meal that comes together in an hour.
Healthy Pork Lo Mein
This lightened-up twist on takeout features lean pork loin, plenty of veggies, and a reduced-sodium sauce. Don't worry: Chili, sesame, soy, and ginger ensure that each bite packs all the Asian flavors you love.
Roast Pork Salad with Ginger-Pineapple Dressing
Spice up a boring brown-bag lunch with a healthy pork salad that can be made 24 hours in advance. After roasting the meat, divide it into four portions and pair with fresh pineapple, peaches, and lettuce, as well as our fruity ginger dressing.
Sausage Albondigas Soup
For a healthy take on this international favorite, shape chorizo sausage, ground pork, carrot, and brown rice into mini meatballs. No-salt-added diced tomatoes and fresh zucchini complete the low-calorie pork soup recipe.
Oven-Fried Pork Chops
Healthy fried pork chops? Believe it! Just take your chops out of the frying pan and into the oven for a dinner under 400 calories. Corn bread stuffing mix gives the pork a crisp and crunchy coating while keeping the inside unbelievably moist and juicy.
Hungarian-Style Pork Paprikash
Load pork tenderloin with robust flavor by braising it with cayenne pepper and paprika, then pair the meat with a brick-red tomato sauce and whole grain fettuccine. Lighten up the traditional sour cream topping by opting for plain fat-free Greek yogurt.
Chile-Lime Pork
For an uncomplicated weeknight dinner recipe, marinate pork tenderloin in a zesty lime-garlic sauce, then grill until golden. Purchased guacamole serves as a creamy dipper for the 190-calorie entree.
Grilled Pork Tenderloin with Pineapple and Papaya Salsa
Bring tropical flavor to your dinner table with pineapple- and papaya-topped pork tenderloin. A chili powder rub gives the meat a spicy kick that complements the sweet salsa.
Grilled Pork and Pineapple
Give marmalade-brushed pork chops the summer treatment by coupling with grilled pineapple and roasted cashews. The simple low-fat dinner takes just 18 minutes to complete.
Pan-Roasted Pork Tenderloin with Carrots, Chickpeas, and Cranberries
Ditch the potatoes common to classic pork loin roast for fiber-rich, protein-packed chickpeas. Dried cranberries add tart flavor to the pork's simple salt-and-pepper rub.
Maple-Pork Wilted Salad
If we're going to eat a healthy salad, it's going to be one topped with meat, cheese, and nuts! This skillet recipe comes together in one pan for easy cleanup and fuels with 24 g protein!
Five-Spice Pork Kabobs
Grilled pork kabobs provide a quick and healthy dinner with international flair. Add slices of sweet pepper, red onion, or portobello mushrooms to the skewers for added nutrition.
Healthy Pork Recipe Tip: Use reduced-sodium soy sauce to keep your kabobs flavorful but healthy.