Healthy High-Potassium Recipes
Benefits of Potassium
Potassium has many benefits:
--Regular consumption can lower and control blood pressure.
--High potassium intake has been linked to lower risk of stroke.
One note of caution: If you have kidney disease, you may be asked to restrict potassium intake.
We've gathered recipes that have at least 20 percent of your daily potassium needs, making them an excellent source of this heart-healthy nutrient.
Southwest Chicken Skillet
Potassium: 738 mg
Fresh and flavorful, this dinner for four gets potassium from corn and onion. You'll love the zippy taste, courtesy of salt-free seasoning and from-the-bottle salsa.
Chunky Minestrone
Potassium: 765 mg
Full to the brim with potassium-rich baby spinach, onion, and beans, you'll feel satisfied after enjoying this veggie-stuffed favorite.
Salmon Potato Scramble
Potassium: 721 mg
Get your potassium from this dish's heart-healthy protein: salmon. The tasty fish goes great alongside chopped green onions, scrambled eggs, and potato wedges in this not-so-standard dinner.
Beef and Sweet Potato Stew
Potassium: 981 mg
A top power food for heart health, sweet potatoes are loaded with potassium. Slow-cooked alongside stew meat, diced tomatoes, and -- surprise! -- dried apricots, they add a lean yet hearty presence to your dinner table.
Strawberry-Spinach Salad with Citrus Dressing
Potassium: 829 mg
Spinach and strawberries are good sources of potassium, and they come together in this sweet lunch. The fruit-infused dressing and chicken slices create a salad that shuns the side-dish category.
Spaghetti Squash with Chili
Potassium: 1,083 mg
Pass up pasta for potassium-rich squash and you get this delightful dish full of classic flavors. Lean ground beef, diced tomatoes, and chopped onion help create the filling chili sauce.
Chipotle Baby Back Ribs
Potassium: 873 mg
Pork is a potassium-rich food, and these saucy baby back ribs make getting enough of the nutrient a simple feat. With just six ingredients in this slow cooker dinner, you'll always have a simple answer to the question, "What's for dinner?"
Steak Salad with Buttermilk Dressing
Potassium: 918 mg
Couldn't-be-simpler salad greens and fresh veggies add up to an excellent source of potassium. Even buttermilk helps out, adding more potassium -- and a kick -- to your dinner.
Potato Wedges
Potassium: 720 mg
Looking for a side dish that can hold its own in the potassium department? Taste-test these super-simple potato wedges, seasoned with spices and garlic.
Barley-Vegetable Soup
Potassium: 743 mg
Grains, such as barley, add up quick when it comes to potassium. Stew the barley with zucchini, peppers, onion, and tomato juice for a hearty entree or fantastic sandwich companion.
Beefy Italian Skillet
Potassium: 1,002 mg
One serving of this pasta-and-beef dish provides you with nearly one-third of your daily potassium need. With fresh mushrooms, chopped celery, tomatoes, and flavorful spices, you'll enjoy every bite.
Mixed Bean Cassoulet
Potassium: 740 mg
Oodles of potassium-rich beans mix in this comforting mash-up of basic ingredients. Sourdough bread crumbs coat the top -- why resist this soon-to-be-favorite?
Garlic Chicken with Sweet Potatoes
Potassium: 860 mg
Sweet potatoes and sweet onions up the potassium in this stunning dish. You'll love that it only requires eight ingredients to create.
Baked Squash with Apples and Cranberries
Potassium: 837 mg
This dish is stuffed with potassium-rich ingredients while staying low in calories (just 207 per serving). Serve it as a sweet side or create a new dessert standard with this warm finish.
Chicken & Garbanzo Bean Soup
Potassium: 710 mg
Carrots are a potassium highlight in this fresh, light soup. Toss chickpeas, fennel, onion, chicken, and spices in a slow cooker; cook for 6 to 7 hours on low, and voila! A scrumptious lunch or dinner.
Salmon with Whole Wheat Pasta
Potassium: 866 mg
Fresh or frozen salmon fillets help bump up the potassium, while cherry tomatoes and green peppers do their part, too.
Stuffed Pork Loin
Potassium: 723 mg
Getting your daily dose of potassium never tasted this good! Fresh spinach, tart cherries, chopped pecans, apricot jam, and spices mix in the middle of a pork loin for a tasty entree.
Quinoa and Curried Shrimp
Potassium: 845 mg
Grains, such as this recipe's quinoa, add potassium to any meal. Packed with onions, peas, and orange juice, this dinner for four has loads of high-potassium ingredients.
Northwest Roasted Halibut
Potassium: 738 mg
The combination of halibut and a sauce made from mixed berries helps boost the potassium in this five-ingredient dinner. Adding a side of green beans ups the count even more.
Ginger-Squash Soup
Potassium: 838 mg
Tasty squash is packed with potassium, and in this squash-based soup you get tons of flavor for just 122 calories.
Grilled Pork and Pineapple
Potassium: 792 mg
Even the yogurt in the glaze contributes to this dish's potassium numbers. You'll love the tangy grilled pork alongside the sweetness of pineapples.
Turkey Kabobs with Orange-Mustard Glaze
Potassium: 737 mg
Turkey, squash, tomatoes, and even the orange juice in the marinade contribute to this kabob's potassium count. Toss one of these on a grill for a fresh dinner idea.
Garlic-Basil Halibut
Potassium: 783 mg
The halibut in this super-simple six-ingredient dinner accounts for most of the 783 mg of potassium. Basil, butter, garlic, salt, and pepper add quick, inexpensive flavor.
Adobo Black Bean Chili
Potassium: 963 mg
This chili is loaded with potassium! Tomatoes, corn, sweet pepper, and beans help up the ante. Enjoy this stew as a warmup on a cool day.
Turkey Stroganoff
Potassium: 783 mg
Creamy dairy plus broccoli add flavor and potassium to this turkey main dish. Ladled over noodles, this healthier take on often-fatty stroganoff will change your thinking about comfort foods.
Cajun Pork
Potassium: 703 mg
The classic potassium-rich ingredients do it again: Tomatoes, peppers, brown rice, and pork make this a health winner and dinner favorite.
Braised Parsnips, Squash, and Cranberries
Potassium: 844 mg
Two types of potassium-rich squash highlight this side or main dish. Cranberries add sweet flavor while garlic cloves and onions add bite.
Asian-Seasoned Fish
Potassium: 898 mg
Fish and steamed rice add to the heart-healthy potassium here. Flavor the white fish fillets with Asian-inspired ingredients, such as hoisin and soy sauces.
Glazed-Chicken Spinach Salad
Potassium: 933 mg
A delicious apple glaze and spinach are the major potassium contributors in this sweet dinner. Make the glaze as a topper for pork or steamed vegetables for another meal.