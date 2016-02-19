Healthy High-Potassium Recipes

Potassium has many benefits:

--Regular consumption can lower and control blood pressure.

--High potassium intake has been linked to lower risk of stroke.

One note of caution: If you have kidney disease, you may be asked to restrict potassium intake.

We've gathered recipes that have at least 20 percent of your daily potassium needs, making them an excellent source of this heart-healthy nutrient.

Southwest Chicken Skillet

Potassium: 738 mg

Fresh and flavorful, this dinner for four gets potassium from corn and onion. You'll love the zippy taste, courtesy of salt-free seasoning and from-the-bottle salsa.