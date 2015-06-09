Healthy Watermelon Recipes That Will Make Your Summer
Mini Gyro Burgers with Watermelon-Feta Salad
Here’s proof that not all watermelon recipes are sweet. The natural sugars in the fruit are balanced beautifully by salty feta and savory burgers (made with either lamb or beef, you pick your favorite!). Tuck it all inside a warm, fluffy pita and enjoy on a patio, if possible.
Caprese Watermelon Salad
Surprise your dinner companions with a watermelon salad recipe inspired by a classic caprese recipe. With a similar level of sweetness to perfectly ripe tomatoes, watermelon is a lovely complement to salty and creamy fresh mozzarella. Calling for just three more ingredients and only 10 minutes of prep time, there are zero reasons not to make this healthy watermelon recipe to serve with your next summery spread.
Watermelon-Berry Sorbet
Scoop up a frozen taste of summer with an icy dessert that's under 100 calories. This simple sorbet gets refreshing flavor from juicy watermelon, berries, and an infusion of lemon herb. (Think of this as a dairy-free dessert swap for ice cream.)
Test Kitchen Tip: Feeling fancy? Scoop this sorbet into tall glasses and top with sparkling wine for a fruity float.
Pink Power Smoothies
You can probably guess that this sip showcases watermelon. Surprise: The healthy watermelon smoothie also sneaks in vitamin all-stars, including cauliflower and strawberries, plus protein-rich Greek yogurt. Enjoy this easy 87-calorie recipe with breakfast or as a mid-afternoon snack.
Watermelon-Mint Salad
Rather than serving it in a big bowl and asking everyone around the picnic table to reach over each other for another scoop, make it easy to devour this healthy watermelon salad by offering it in individual cups. This way, you can ensure everyone gets their fill of feta and mint, which work together to amplify the sweetness of the melon.
Cucumber-Watermelon Sangria
Give red wine the night off and pour this cool, fizzy punch instead. (By the way, doesn’t this watermelon recipe look like something you’d order at a fancy cocktail bar?!) Cucumber slices will practically make you feel like you stepped foot inside of a spa, while the Sauvignon Blanc and carbonated water confirm you’ve officially entered happy hour.
Flatbread Panzanella with Watermelon, Feta, and Mint
Panzanella, a popular Italian dish, is traditionally made with juicy tomatoes and crusty Italian bread. For this modern twist, we turn up the volume and trade even juicier watermelon and crunchier pita chips. Toss in tangy feta cheese and heaps of veggies for this beautiful summer salad.
Test Kitchen Tip: Top the watermelon salad recipe with grilled steak, chicken, fish, or tofu for a well-balanced meal.
Spicy Watermelon Salad
Fan of sweet and heat? Here’s your watermelon salad recipe! Fiery serrano chiles team with refreshing watermelon and briny feta for a big burst of flavor in each bite. Plate it up in layers for a beautiful presentation at a dinner party, or shortcut the assembly by tossing it all together.
Watermelon-Berry Limeade
Summer calls for fruity sippers, and this healthy watermelon drink, with only 72 calories and no added sugar, is a cinch! Toss four ingredients into a blender and pour over ice. You’ll want to make this in bulk so refills are at the ready.
Italian Fruit Salad
Celebrate summer produce with this watermelon salad recipe that works wonderfully as a side, snack, or even a healthy dessert. The colorful medley of fruit features the season's finest (watermelon, berries, and grapes) tossed in a tangy-sweet dressing. No cooking required. And if that’s not quite enough summer vibes for you, add a handful of thinly sliced fresh basil.
Watermelon-Kiwi Pops
Stick it to added sugars and artificial colors. Instead of sugar-laden store-bought ice pops, try this 70-calorie-per-serving fresh watermelon recipe. A layer of melon offers a pleasant amount of sweetness, while the kiwifruit layer lends a tantalizing tang for a fun flavor combo on a stick.
Watermelon Gazpacho
We gave this refreshingly cold summer soup, made in your blender, a delicious twist by adding lots of melon. Serve the 114-calorie watermelon recipe as a light first course at your next summer dinner party, topped with a bit of fresh dill for pretty presentation, or welcome guests to the party with a little shooter of the sweet and savory soup.
Cucumber and Watermelon Salad with Arugula and Feta
This healthy watermelon salad makes enough to serve 8 to 10 so it’s ideal for potlucks, parties, and family dinners. Sweet watermelon shares top billing with peppery arugula, but the 25-minute start-to-finish time might just be your favorite part.
Watermelon and Strawberry Lemonade
Cheers! Club soda adds calorie-free sparkle to this summer lemonade recipe while allowing the delicious flavors of strawberries and watermelon to shine through. It’s incredible as-is in its mocktail form, but if you’re feeling spirited, spike this healthy watermelon drink recipe with vodka or rum.
Tomatillo-Watermelon Salad
Dig into a flavor fiesta! This Mexican-inspired salad is exploding with flavor (and vitamin A, thanks to the abundance of watermelon) from a fresh herb dressing. Top the healthy watermelon salad with cooked steak or chicken, or serve it alongside tacos, enchiladas, or other south-of-the-border suppers.
Melon-Berry Agua Fresca
Requiring just four simple ingredients and a blender, this fruity agua fresca drink is no sweat to make. (And aren’t the blueberries a cute garnish?) A splash of lime juice and naturally sweet honey enhance the flavor of fresh summer berries and watermelon.
Red-on-Red Chicken Salad with Feta-and-Honey Balsamic Drizzle
Watermelon seldom stars in the main dish, but it’s time to change that. We broke the mold with this chicken salad recipe that’s just 300 calories per serving (yet packs in 26 grams of satisfying protein). With fresh strawberries and purchased deli chicken, multiple food groups come together to create a light yet filling watermelon recipe you'll want to feast on all summer.