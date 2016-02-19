If you love sweet potatoes, you're in for a real treat. Loaded with vitamin A and fiber, the famed fall ingredient is healthy, too. But And though it's delicious topped with sugar and marshmallows at Thanksgiving, there are plenty of delicious ways to enjoy sweet potatoes without adding a ton of calories. Whether you like yours mashed as a side, mixed into brownies (yes, brownies!), or chopped in a hearty sweet potato casserole, there is a healthy sweet potato recipe here you'll want to whip up asap.