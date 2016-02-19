15 Healthy Sweet Potato Recipes That Are Bursting with Flavor
Mashed Sweet Potatoes with Mushrooms and Bacon
Studded with rich cremini mushrooms, crumbled bacon, and plump golden raisins, these are not your average mashed sweet potatoes. The bold sweet-and-savory side dish tastes too good to be healthy, but it actually has fewer than 200 calories per serving.
Sweet Potato-Pomegranate Slaw
When it comes to holiday salads, this one is far from lackluster. Jeweled with cheery pomegranate seeds and salty pistachios, this healthy sweet potato recipe only requires five ingredients (plus a few pantry staples) and 30 minutes of your time. Use your food processor to really save time on shredding your veggies.
Orange-Sage Sweet Potatoes with Bacon
Step aside, turkey. Here's a healthy sweet potato recipe for Thanksgiving that's going to steal the show. Light herbs and tangy orange juice mingle with soft, slow-cooked sweet potatoes for an elegant and healthy side dish. Finish off this sweet potato recipe with a salty sprinkling of crumbled bacon.
Savory Egg and Sweet Potato Scramble
Perfect for leftover sweet potatoes, this savory scramble blends smoky cumin with iron-rich spinach, just-crispy sweet potatoes, and buttery scrambled eggs. This healthy sweet potato recipe is hearty enough to be served at breakfast, lunch, or dinner.
Goat Cheese Mashed Sweet Potatoes
Tangy goat cheese is the perfect complement to allow mashed sweet potatoes to taste rich and creamy without adding a ton of butter or cream. A sprinkle of roasted pistachios puts a nutty twist on this healthy sweet potato recipe. Bonus: these only take 30 minutes to get on the table.
Sweet Potato Brownies
If you haven't added sweet potatoes to your baked goods before, prepare to be amazed. The mild flavor from mashed sweet potatoes is overpowered by the cocoa powder. So delicious, moist, chocolate brownies are all you taste. To cut back on the refined sugar (and keep these treats naturally-sweet), use coconut sugar along with the honey.
Sweet Potato Fries
Baked with olive oil until just crisp, sweet potato fries have everything you love about french fries with more nutrition. Sprinkle with salt, pepper, and parsley for a healthy snack or side that only feels like an indulgence.
Sweet Potato and Rice Casserole
For the perfect fall casserole, look no further than this healthy baked sweet potato recipe. Our sage-infused blend of rice, chopped sweet potato, and fiber-rich edamame and black beans make a delicious meatless main dish everyone will enjoy.
Curried Sweet Potato Soup
There are fewer things more comforting than a bowl of soup on a blustery cold day, and this healthy sweet potato soup recipe is one of them. Instead of adding butter or cream, this soup gets nice and creamy all on its own thanks to those orange-hued potatoes. The hint of warm spice from the curry and coriander make this sweet potato soup stand out from the rest.
Turkey and Sweet Potato Shepherd's Pie
Too many leftovers at Thanksgiving can always lead to more deliciousness. Enter: this healthy sweet potato shepherd's pie. Instead of the starchy potatoes, fluffy mounds of sweet potatoes go on top of a delicious herb-and-veggie filling. You can use ground turkey or leftover turkey here, so keep this recipe handy for non-holidays as well.
Honey-Hoisin Sweet Potatoes
For a twist on regular baked potatoes, turn to this healthy baked sweet potato recipe. The salty-sweet hoisin sauce paired with honey makes an irresistible glaze for roasting your sweet potatoes. Finish with a squeeze of lime and some cashews for a zesty, crunchy bite.
Cranberry-Pear Chutney-Topped Sweet Potatoes
Celebrate the sweet things in life with this fruity, chutney-topped healthy sweet potato recipe. Fresh pears and tangy cranberries simmer with spicy cardamom for a unique add-on that's also low-calorie.
Streusel-Topped Sweet Potatoes
Didn't think sweet potato casseroles could be healthy, huh? Well, healthy and streusel can coexist. Try this lightly sweetened blend of nutrient-rich flaxseeds, cracked wheat, and pecans. The sweet, crunchy topping makes this sweet potato recipe almost dessert-worthy.
Chipotle Scalloped Sweet Potatoes
You'll love the spicy edge chipotle peppers bring to this healthy sweet potato recipe. Topped with shredded queso quesadilla, the low-calorie side offers a Mexican-inspired take on scalloped potatoes. That's right, you can eat scalloped sweet potatoes for less than 200 calories per serving!
Sweet Potato Toasts
It's easy to skip the bread when your toast is this delicious. Making waves on social media, sweet potato toast is simply cooked slices of sweet potato (via microwave or toaster oven) topped with your favorite spreads and toppings. Peanut butter, banana, and honey is a great place to start, but you can choose whatever sweet or savory combos you like.