Healthy Pumpkin Recipes You Can Make in Just 30 Minutes (or Less)
Pumpkin, Barley, and Sage Soup
This hearty pumpkin soup recipe will warm you from the inside out. The quick-cooking barley allows your pumpkin soup to come together super fast. Plus, you'll get an extra boost of fiber from the hearty whole grain. A hint of maple syrup and vinegar add a perfect sweet and tangy touch to this savory pumpkin recipe.
Pumpkin-Apple Quick Oatmeal
If you’re not a coffee drinker, there’s a way to have pumpkin for breakfast that doesn’t involve a pumpkin spice latte. Just add a scoop of canned pumpkin to your morning oatmeal! Stir in dried apples and a few fall spices, and you’ll have a healthy bowl of oatmeal ready in just 15 minutes.
Pork and Pumpkin Noodle Bowl
Canned pumpkin goes savory instead of sweet in this healthy pumpkin recipe. If you’re stuck brainstorming fall dinners, mix pumpkin with soy sauce, garlic, and water to turn it into a savory sauce. Serve over pork loin and linguine with a few crumbles of blue cheese for the tastiest pasta night of the season.
Coconut-Pumpkin Soup
Spice up your usual pumpkin soup recipe by making this version with jalapeño peppers and coconut milk. This pumpkin soup tastes rich and creamy but uses light coconut milk and fresh ingredients like carrots and bell peppers to make it healthy enough that you can go back for guilt-free seconds. The best part? This healthy pumpkin recipe takes just 25 minutes to make!
Macaroni Alfredo with Pumpkin and Kale
Not quite macaroni and cheese and not quite traditional Alfredo sauce, this pumpkin macaroni is even better than either one. Start with whole-grain (or gluten-free) macaroni, then make a creamy sauce with a splash of white wine, evaporated milk, and a scoop of canned pumpkin. Add fresh kale to the mix, and this ultra comforting fall dinner just got healthier.
Pumpkin Spread
Even if you’re not serving pumpkin as your main entrée, you can still include it on the menu throughout the season by making a batch of this pumpkin spread. Almost like pumpkin hummus, this recipe blends cannellini beans, canned pumpkin, and a few spicy seasonings to make this fiery orange spread. Include it on your dinner table with pita wedges for a quick appetizer. Or spread some on toast for a quick pumpkin snack.
Pumpkin Pancakes
Even on chilly fall mornings, it’ll be all smiles at the breakfast table when you flip these healthy pumpkin pancakes onto plates. Canned pumpkin flavors the batter, but a few autumn spices (cinnamon, nutmeg, and ginger) help bring a taste of fall to your breakfast. Serve with toasted pumpkin seeds and maple syrup for a super-delish breakfast to start your day on the right note.
Roasted Pumpkin Guacamole
A few chips and guacamole never hurt, especially when you make this fall-inspired pumpkin recipe. Instead of mashing your avocados to mush, leave the cubes a little chunky and mix them with pumpkin, jalapeño peppers, and crunchy roasted pumpkin seeds for a mouthwatering dip that will seriously test the strength of your chips. Who knew avocado and pumpkin would be a match made in appetizer heaven?
Pumpkin Soup with Spiced Croutons
This healthy pumpkin recipe is filled to the brim with canned pumpkin, carrots, celery, and seasonings. It's delicious all on its own, but it’s worth the extra effort to serve it with spiced croutons on top. As the soup simmers, toss bread cubes with pumpkin pie spice and butter for fall-flavor croutons that will add crunch to your bowl of soup. Yes, you’ll still be able to make this meal in 30 minutes.
Blueberry-Pumpkin Muffins
OK, we'll be honest. These healthy pumpkin muffins will take you a little bit longer than 30 minutes to make (38 minutes total, to be exact). But the recipe is so good, we just couldn't leave them out. Canned pumpkin and fresh blueberries both play a role in these delicious muffins, and they're healthy enough to grab for breakfast or a snack without a second thought.
Harvest Spice Smoothies
This morning smoothie really is faster than stopping for a PSL. Full of good-for-you ingredients like protein-rich tofu, winter squash, and fresh apricots, this healthy pumpkin recipe is filled to the brim with fall flavors and produce. For your pumpkin spice fix, add a sprinkle of pumpkin pie spice to your blender (plus an extra pinch on top if you truly love pumpkin).
Pumpkin-Bean Soup
Five ingredients and 15 minutes: That’s all you need to make this healthy pumpkin recipe. This creamy pumpkin soup with coconut milk and cannellini beans is hearty enough to serve as a main dish on those busy weeknights. Serve with lime wedges to add extra zest, or sprinkle on red pepper flakes to make it spicy.
Cinnamon Roasted Chicken with Pumpkin-Sage Grits
This easy chicken recipe has a lot more than just pumpkin when it comes to fall flavors. The rub includes cinnamon along with salt and pepper for a delicious chicken breast bursting with fall flavors. Pair the chicken with pumpkin-sage grits, and you’ve got a meal that has fall written all over it.
Autumn Pear and Pumpkin Soup
Two favorite fall foods meet in one delicious soup recipe: pears and pumpkin! You’ll use canned pumpkin and pear nectar to give this fall soup its signature flavor, but that doesn’t mean you’ll miss out on the deliciousness of fresh pears. When you’re ready to serve, garnish each bowl with a few fresh pears slices for a gorgeous fall side dish.
Pumpkin Pesto
Give your classic pesto recipe a fall twist by adding pumpkin. You’ll recognize the classic basil and olive oil, but mixing in canned pumpkin transforms this favorite Italian recipe from sauce to dip. Serve with toasted bread, crackers, and pita wedges for a fun fall side dish or appetizer that’ll be gone before you know it.
Holiday Pumpkin Soup
It has “holiday” in the name, but we give you permission to make this delicious pumpkin soup recipe any time you want. It's a super easy, creamy soup that makes a great side dish for a hearty fall meal, but you can curl up with a bowl whenever you need a pumpkin soup pick-me-up. It's ready in just 25 minutes to serve with crackers or crusty bread that soaks up every last drop.
