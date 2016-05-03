19 Healthy Potluck Side-Dish Recipes Guaranteed to Please
Roasted Vegetable Pasta Salad
This veggie potluck side dish can be customized with any vegetables you have on hand or to use in-season produce any time of year. In the spring opt for tiny red potatoes, leeks, and carrots. Come fall, try sweet potatoes, onions, and parsnips. Choose whatever’s handy to add to the peppers and mushrooms called for. With beans added to the whole grain pasta salad, it's packed with nutrients and fiber, too.
Peach and Blackberry Slaw
No need to decide between a fruit and vegetable salad. This blue cheese-topped healthy side-dish recipe contains summer’s best of both—plus plenty of fresh-off-the-stem herbs.
Test Kitchen Tip: Stagger thin yellow and white peach slices for an eye-catching look.
Green Bean, Corn, and Tomato Salad with Jalapeño Vinaigrette
Get fired up about salad with our jalapeño-dressed greens. Fresh veggies get all dressed up in garlic, crumbly Cotija cheese, and one hot and healthy jalapeño vinaigrette.
Beet Hummus
We hope you like pink! Put a fresh face on hummus that's naturally colored with beets! The root veggie is filled with fiber and potassium, and it deepens the flavor of our favorite easy healthy side dish like never before.
Spicy Watermelon Salad
Hit your hydration quota with this absolutely stunning fruit-and-veggie potluck side dish featuring cool cucumbers and watermelon. Mint and serrano chiles nicely balance sweet and heat, while crumbled feta lends a creamy, salty kick.
Test Kitchen Tip: Serranos and other chile peppers contain oils that can irritate your skin and eyes. Wear plastic or rubber gloves when working with them.
Great Guacamole
Avocado is a staple ingredient for all sorts of creative recipes these days, but let's be honest: Nothing beats classic guacamole. This version starts with the spicy jalapeños and finishes with a sprinkle of cilantro. It's a quick side dish for potlucks no one will be able to resist. Serve with sweet potato chips for a healthier dipper.
Peach and Tomato Salad
Step aside, peaches and cream. Fresh peaches and tomatoes, coated in a sweet and tangy balsamic-honey dressing, are about to become your new go-to summer combo. Add crunch to your veggie potluck side dish with a handful of pecans, walnuts, or Marcona almonds.
Sesame Green Beans with Teriyaki Glaze
Summery green beans go gourmet in this sesame-infused healthy potluck side dish. A simple two-step cooking method (blanch then stir-fry) allows you to get this Asian-inspired vegetable medley on the table in just 30 minutes.
Creamy Sweet Potato Salad
Bump your vitamin A intake by swapping plain potatoes for sweet potatoes in one of our best potluck side dishes. The sweet potatoes are accompanied by hard-cooked eggs, Picante peppers, and fresh dill. Coated in Greek yogurt and light mayo, this healthy potluck side dish will disappear fast.
Ricotta and Parmesan Spread
Kick-off your potluck with a spread that's going to be hard to stop eating. Ours starts with whole milk ricotta cheese and tastes delish on crisp summer veggies. And while this sounds indulgent, each serving only contains 115 calories, so you'll have plenty of room for all the rest of your favorite potluck dishes.
Watermelon Salsa
Bust out the tortilla chips! This super low-calorie salsa stars three ingredients (sweet watermelon, zippy lime, and green onions) and is made in less than 15 minutes. Perfect for you last-minute planners!
Skillet Zucchini
How do we love zucchini? Let us count the ways... and add this skillet-seared recipe to the list! A balsamic drizzle, plus fresh mint topping, make the fresh flavors pop. It's a delicious healthy potluck side dish to use up your bumper crop.
Blackberry Salad with Creamy Feta
As one BH&G reviewer says, "This salad is beautiful and got loads of compliments.” Come July and August, juicy blackberries reach their sweet peak. Contrast their natural sugars with vibrant mint and tangy quick-pickled onions in this 100-calorie fruit salad.
Marjoram-Scented Corn-Tomato Salad
Grilled corn meets BLT in this fresh herb-topped salad. Even with the bacon and cider vinaigrette, each serving is only 147 calories (so you’ll have plenty of room for your main dish and dessert!). If marjoram isn't handy, basil or parsley work beautifully, too.
Sweet Pea Spread
For a fresh spin on hummus, blend white beans and green peas to dippable consistency. Then dunk with crudites or crackers, or slather on toasted baguette slices (and sprinkle with shaved Parmesan) for a vibrant summer snack.
Grilled Romaine Panzanella
Grilled lettuce. Sounds crazy; tastes crazy-amazing. Char some romaine and cherry tomatoes, then toss with grilled bread cube “croutons” for an easy healthy side dish that allows you to enjoy the warm weather as you prep. Add some grilled chicken for a delicious main-dish salad perfect for summer.
Shaved Brussels Sprouts with Green Onion Vinaigrette
Fresh brussels sprouts make an excellent vegetable side dish for potlucks since they'll stay crisp even after the dressing goes on. Here we make a zippy green onion vinaigrette with lemon, vinegar, honey, and coriander. Fresh orange sections and cashews complete the easy vegetable side dish.
Mediterranean Three-Bean Salad
This Mediterranean take on bean salad is going to take a spot as one of the best potluck side dishes you've ever made. It only takes 15 minutes to prep this delicious salad, but it can be made up to a day in advance to let the flavors marinate. Oh, and did we mention this was a low-calorie veggie side dish? There are only 58 calories per serving!
Asian-Inspired Blueberry Coleslaw
This might just be the most refreshing (and vibrant!) coleslaw recipe you’ll ever taste. The Asian-inspired dressing features chili sauce and fresh ginger for that little something extra that will have everyone raving. Light on mayo and heavy on purple summer produce, this is a 25-minute healthy potluck side dish recipe you'll crave.