Full-of-Flavor Healthy Mediterranean Diet Recipes You Should Make for Dinner
Greek Chicken Skillet
One pan, zero problems. This Mediterranean diet dinner recipe can be marinated and frozen up to 3 months in advance. Then all that’s left to do is pour the chicken mixture into a skillet and simmer, adding orzo, Brussels sprouts, and olives to finish.
Air-Fryer Scallops with Lemon-Herb Sauce
Seafood is at the center of many Mediterranean diet dinner recipes, including this trendy, tasty, and fast scallop dish. Since it cooks quickly via convection in your air fryer, it can be on the table in a mere 20 minutes. Drizzle with a sauce of parsley, capers, and garlic, and serve with a whole grain baguette, if desired, to soak up any extra drops.
Falafel Fattoush
No best Mediterranean diet recipes roundup would be complete without a falafel recipe. In this craveable main dish salad, we take the seasonings and ingredients found in the crunchy chickpea bites (chickpeas, parsley, sumac, coriander, and cumin) and toss them all with crunchy pita chips and romaine. Tahini, lemon juice, water, and salt are all it takes to create the luscious, nutty dressing.
Greek Lamb Wraps
Lamb isn't just for special occasions. In fact, the protein-packed lean meat is a regular part of the Mediterranean diet along with fresh produce. Our veggie-packed Greek salad wrap sandwich invites you to eat tender, slow-cooked lamb as part of a healthy, fresh Mediterranean diet dinner recipe that’s an entire meal in one handheld package.
Broiled Swordfish with Oven-Roasted Tomato Sauce
Don’t reserve fish entrées for restaurant meals alone! You can do this. Quickly broil swordfish steaks as the base of this DIY Mediterranean diet fish recipe. Then roast tomatoes with onion and garlic, and combine with rosemary and a dash of heavy cream for a full-bodied sauce you'll want to put on everything. (OK, maybe everything savory at least!)
Hummus-Farro Portobellos
Loaded with produce and stuffed with hummus, this is what we dream of when we think about eating the Mediterranean way. You'll be happy you followed suit once you dig into this easy vegetarian Mediterranean diet recipe. It’s easily customizable with your favorite store-bought hummus flavor (we love garlic, everything bagel, or roasted red pepper) and is wildly satisfying due to the fiber-filled farro and vegetables.
Italian Roasted Chicken and Vegetable Salad
Salads need not be raw. For this dish, one of our best Mediterranean diet recipes for those who prefer to eat low-carb (it has just 6 grams!), roast a mix of veggies to give this salad recipe a satisfying caramelized quality. A simple dressing of vinegar, Italian seasoning, and oil is all you need to round out the flavors.
Chicken with Minted Yogurt Sauce
Say “see ya” to plain ol’ naked baked chicken. This Mediterranean diet dinner recipe will inspire you to make herby, tasty magic with your weeknight grilled chicken recipe. The secret is our refreshing, Mediterranean-inspired yogurt sauce. It's low-calorie but full of flavor, thanks to fresh mint and chopped peppers.
Pesto-Prosciutto Flatbread
This flatbread recipe starts with a homemade flatbread dough, but don't stress if you don't have time (or a food processor) to make the dough. You can use purchased pizza dough or flatbread as the base of this easy Mediterranean diet recipe for beginners. Jazz up either base with sun-dried tomato pesto, arugula, and just a hint of meat for a savory element and protein boost. The result: easy, cheesy, and just 352 calories per serving!
Chickpea Cauliflower “Couscous”
For an extra serving of veggies, replace normal couscous in this popular Mediterranean dish with a similar-size “grain” made from riced cauliflower. Toss with chickpeas, dried apricots, and fresh spinach for a tasty and healthy dinner. It’s surprisingly filling as-is, but if you’re feeling hungry, this is incredible topped with shrimp or salmon—we can speak from experience!
Mediterranean Tuna Salad with Olive Dressing
If you're in the mood for a Mediterranean diet fish recipe, this easy tuna salad is the perfect choice for dinner tonight. Think of it like a Greek twist on the classic French niçoise salad. New potatoes and green beans make a vitamin-rich addition, while green olives and olive oil make a punchy dressing.
Moroccan Chicken Stew
Mediterranean diet dinner recipes rely on smaller amounts of meat than typical American-size portions, but they still pack in a satisfying amount of protein. Case in point: this fiber-filled Moroccan chicken meal. Each serving of the stove-top stew recipe has just 2½ ounces of meat but 24 grams of appetite-taming protein, thanks to the chickpeas and couscous.
Roasted Spaghetti Squash with Meatballs
Take a break from pasta—just for tonight! When you’re in the mood for more veggies and fewer carbs, turn to this supper that takes the traditional Italian recipe but slims it down with spaghetti squash as the base instead of regular spaghetti. This entire dish clocks in under 300 calories, with 6 grams of fiber and 22 grams of protein.
White Bean Hummus with Roasted Tomatoes
Hat tip to hummus, which allows all of us chips-and-dip fans to indulge at snacktime with a more well-balanced option than fried chips and queso. The classic Mediterranean spread is low-fat and low-calorie, and in this vegetarian Mediterranean diet recipe, naturally sweet roasted tomatoes perk things up. For a lower-calorie partner, scoop up your serving with carrot sticks, bell pepper wedges, or cucumber coins.
Greek Quinoa and Avocado Salad
A little tired of avocado toast but still a fan of all the healthy fats in the popular produce pick? Try this cheap Mediterranean diet recipe masterpiece that features whole grains, veggies, and feta cheese. For a more entrée-style salad recipe, add just an ounce or two of chicken or seafood.
Herbed Chicken, Orzo, and Zucchini
Sticking to a Mediterranean diet is easy when dinner takes only 20 minutes. That's all you need to sauté dill-seasoned chicken and thinly sliced zucchini. Serve with orzo for a hearty Mediterranean diet recipe feast.
Spaghetti with Tomatoes and Shrimp
Inspired by the fresh simplicity of Italian cooking, this shrimp pasta recipe is nutritious and a cinch to make. We used whole wheat pasta for added nutrients, but white noodles are fine. Either taste incredible in this Mediterranean diet pasta recipe once it's dressed up with tender shrimp and the briny caper-spiked homemade marinara sauce.
Skewered Shrimp Scampi
“Fresh” and “fast” are two qualities guaranteed in this Italian shrimp scampi. Dunk the shrimp in lemon, salt, and pepper, then toss them on the grill for a quick sizzle. Toss with pasta (regular, whole wheat, gluten-free, or even veggie noodles), and this Mediterranean diet pasta recipe is ready to devour in just 30 minutes.
Summer Squash Souvlaki
Souvlaki is a popular Mediterranean dish that traditionally involves meat on skewers. Our meatless meal variation, however, allows smoky grilled vegetables to step into the spotlight. A zippy Greek-style tzatziki sauce gives this vegetarian Mediterranean diet recipe 12 grams of protein.
Herbed Salmon
With dozens of five-star ratings, this Mediterranean diet salmon recipe has one BH&G home cook raving, “This is my go-to recipe for salmon. Even my husband, who isn't a fish-lover, likes it!” To make it yourself, use trademark Greek seasonings (dill, lemon, and tarragon in this case) to dress up a salmon fillet for searing and roasting.
Greek Honey and Lemon Pork Chops
This is one Mediterranean diet recipe that’s on fire! Well, it will be for the 12 minutes or so it takes to grill it to juicy perfection. Honey, a favorite sweetener in Greek desserts, makes an unstoppable glaze on these grilled pork chops too. Lemon, mint, and cayenne team up to make this bold Mediterranean diet dinner recipe a must-make-again meal.